American Songwriter’s Top 15 New Artists of 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, American Songwriter is looking back at those artists who broke through the proverbial red tape to make their mark on music. From Tate McRae, Jackson Dean and Iam Tongi, who shined as the winner of season 24 of American Idol, to Corook, who delivered the catchy “If I Were a Fish, and Noah Kahan, the year was filled with outstanding talent. It wasn’t an easy task to only pick 15 new artists over a 365-day period, but we were up to the task.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here are our choices for the top new artists who saw breakthroughs in 2023 and will no doubt continue on the upward trajectory in 2024.

Ashlie Amber

The big-haired, sweet-singing country star made waves lately after appearing on the new television show, My Kind of Country. While Amber may not look like a country star in the traditional sense, all she does is turn heads and please eardrums. The artist, who has gone viral with various fashion-focused social media videos, is one to watch. She is a staple on cruise ships and is only making more waves (so to speak) in Nashville. – Jake Uitti

Oliver Anthony

Speaking of breakout country stars, Oliver Anthony, the gritty-voiced redhead who garnered seemingly billions of streams this year, has come to be known for his unabashed truth-telling. He doesn’t want commercial fame. He doesn’t want celebrity. Instead, he wants to write good songs, play them, and continue to participate in the majesty of country music. No artist had more of a breakout year this year than the bearded Anthony, thanks to his song, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” in which he aimed at politicians on both sides of the aisle. – Jake Uitti

Victoria Monét

While Victoria Monét isn’t technically a new artist in terms of years spent grinding in the music industry, 2023 has been her biggest year yet. This year took her from a hitmaking songwriter to a rising pop star. Her latest album, Jaguar II, earned her seven Grammy nods. That’s no mean feat for a relatively fresh face in the mainstream. Monét has more than proven her ability to make a hit through her work with other artists–namely Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, and more–but, we anticipate her to be one of the premiere women in pop this time next year. – Alex Hopper

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams earned a 2024 Grammy nod for “Best New Artist.” Her peers in the industry aren’t the only ones who consider her one of the best and brightest of 2023. We’re partial to Abrams as well. Her latest album, Good Riddance, is a powerful declaration on finding your sense of self. Abrams not only explores that theme lyrically, but the very creation of this record proves she is coming into her own as an artist. – Alex Hopper

Billy Hubbard

Billy Hubbard’s love of music seemed practically predetermined. A podcast producer and former representative for various cable outlets including MTV, his down-home drawl and Americana authenticity come naturally. His parents were professional musicians in his native Tennessee. This year he made his own mark, courtesy of his excellent eponymous debut. – Lee Zimmerman

Keturah Allgood

Technically not a newcomer, but given an extended absence and her superb new album Shine, her first effort in 17 years, she could be considered as such. True to its title, Allgood shares her own affirmation from a decidedly personal perspective. – Lee Zimmerman

Doug Wilhite

Hailing from Helena Arkansas, located along the muddy banks of the Mighty Mississippi, singer/songwriter Doug Wilhite was raised in one of the places that bred the blues. Nevertheless, he was drawn to the essence of Americana early on. Although Wilhite’s songs have been recorded by a number of artists in the past, his debut album, Home No More, was released just this year. A rugged, rootsy set of original songs, it was worth the wait.– Lee Zimmerman

The War And Treaty

The War And Treaty, made up of married couple Tanya and Michael Trotter Jr., have been leaving their mark in country circles for years. The pair are a mainstay during award show performances and around Nashville. Every time they take the stage, they leave their audience wanting more with their mesmerizing harmonies and jaw-dropping belts. With their standout debut album, Lover’s Game released in 2023, it’s no wonder that The War And Treaty has been selected as Best New Artist nominees at the 2024 Grammy Awards. – Annie Reuter

Jackson Dean

Jackson Dean introduced himself to country audiences with his foot-stomping anthemic No. 1 single “Don’t Come Lookin'” and its top 20 and rising follow-up “Fearless.” Both featured on his 2022 debut album Greenbroke, the 23-year-old’s vivid storytelling and gritty vocals set him apart from others in the genre. With his music featured on Yellowstone and a live show that captivates, Dean is poised for superstardom. Fans are about to see a lot more of him too, with a headlining tour in early 2024 before he hits the road with Lainey Wilson. – Annie Reuter

The Shindellas

You may not know the name The Shindellas – yet. The trio of Kasi Jones, Tamara Chaunice, and Stacy Johnson have been working the Nashville music circuit for years, and they’re poised to make their breakthrough. After dropped a series of EPs since 2017, The Shindellas released their sophomore album, Shindo, in 2023. Serving as co-writers on several tracks alongside hit songwriter-producer duo Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony (Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, etc.) The Shindellas proved they have dance-worthy melodies and charming lyrics to match. They’ll make you want to move and groove with “Last Night Was Good For My Soul” (their first Top 10 single on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart) and the positive affirmation-filled “Good as Gold.” Expect The Shinnies to continue to shine even brighter in 2024. -Cillea Houghton

Iam Tongi

Iam Tongi quickly sang his way into America’s hearts on American Idol in 2023. From the moment he shared the story of his late father and performed a heart-wrenching version of James Blunt’s “Monsters” in the audition room for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, Tongi tugged at the heartstrings of viewers around the world. With each of his Idol performances, Tongi showed off his emotional delivery and sweet voice. As Tongi continues to find his voice as an artist following his Idol win, he’s sure to continue to touch fans’ hearts for years to come. -Cillea Houghton

Noah Kahan

Although singer/songwriter Noah Kahan’s debut album arrived in 2019, this year truly changed everything for the 26-year-old Vermont native. Following the viral success of his foot-stopping track “Stick Season,” the indie-folk phenom officially became a mainstream hitmaker in 2023. Kahan spent much of the year teaming up with some of his talented friends and musical heroes.

Along with a guest appearance on Joy Oladokun’s stellar album, Proof of Life, he recruited an all-star cast of artists to put their own spin on his previously released tracks. Post Malone, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, and Zach Bryan are just a few of the acts who joined forces with Kahan for his series of duets, all of which became Top 10 hits in the U.S. That chart success, accompanied by a sold-out headlining tour, appearance on Saturday Night Live, and a 2024 Grammy Nomination for Best New Artist, positions Kahan as one of the year’s biggest breakout stars. — Lorie Liebig

Corook

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Corinne Savage (who performs under the name Corook) and their partner, fellow musician Olivia Barton, unexpectedly delivered one of the year’s most catchy and uplifting songs. In April, the pair filmed a video together performing their song, “If I Were a Fish,” as a response to hateful comments they’d recently received on social media. The recording of their heartwarming indie-pop anthem became an instant hit on TikTok, earning over a million views within an hour of being posted. The song’s message of acceptance and celebration of individuality connected with listeners, earning millions of streams and taking it into the Top 20 of Billboard‘s Hot Rock Songs chart. If “I Were a Fish” is any signal of what’s to come, 2023 should mark just one early chapter in Corook’s musical career.— Lorie Liebig

Tyla

Tyla hasn’t even released her debut album (out 2024) yet and already made history in 2023 with the first song by a South African solo artist to hit the Billboar Hot 100 chart in 55 years with her single “Water.” The song went to No. 10 on the Hot 100, No. 1 on Billboard Afrobeats chart and peaked at No. 5 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart. She has also been nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for “Water.” —Tina Benitez-Eves

Tate McRae

After gaining attention for her 2020 single “You Broke Me First,” which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, and releasing her debut album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, in 2022, Canadian singer and songwriter Tate McRae has steadily built upon more hits, including her Tiesto collaboration “10:35” and “uh oh.” Her 2023 release Think Later, which went to No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Her 2023 single, McRae’s ode to female empowerment, “Greedy,” peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100. —Tina Benitez-Eves