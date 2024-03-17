The Ill-Fated Voyage Behind The Pogues and The Dubliners’ “The Irish Rover”

The Irish Rover was a majestic vessel sailing the Atlantic from New York City east to Cork, Ireland. Immortalized in an Irish folk song, the original ship had 23 masts, which gradually shifted in eminence as the song was reimagined throughout the decades.



When the Dubliners and the Pogues took on “The Irish Rover” in 1987, they gave it 27 masts and delivered one of the most memorable versions of the ill-fated voyage.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘The Wild Wind Drove Her’

Originally dated to 1937 or 1938 in a manuscript in the Irish National Folklore Collection, the tale was retold five decades later when the Pogues’ Shane MacGowan and the Dubliners’ Ronnie Drew traded off verses around its doomed journey.



As the song goes, the ship set sail long after St. Patrick’s Day on the Fourth of July, 1806. Headed towards Cork from New York City, everything starts out as planned with all the barrels of bones, stones, and old blind horses in tow.

On the fourth of July 1806

We set sail from the sweet Cove of Cork

We were sailing away with a cargo of bricks

For the Grand City Hall in New York



‘Twas a wonderful craft, she was rigged fore and aft

And oh, how the wild wind drove her

She stood several blasts, she had 27 masts

And they called her the Irish Rover



We had one million bags of the best Sligo rags

We had two million barrels of stone

We had three million sides of old blind horses hides

We had four million barrels of bones



We had five million hogs and six million dogs

Seven million barrels of porter

We had eight million bails of old nanny goats’ tails

In the hold of the Irish Rover

Throughout the song, some of the men aboard the Irish Rover are introduced—the flute-playing Mickey Coote, Barney McGee from the banks of the Lee, Hogan from County Tyrone, Johnny McGurk who was scared stiff of work, a man from Westmeath called Malone, the drunk Slugger O’Toole, and more.



There was awl Mickey Coote who played hard on his flute

When the ladies lined up for a set

He was tootin’ with skill for each sparkling quadrille

Though, the dancers were fluther’d and bet



With his smart witty talk, he was cock of the walk

And he rolled the dames under and over

They all knew at a glance when he took up his stance

That he sailed in the Irish Rover



There was Barney McGee from the banks of the Lee

There was Hogan from County Tyrone

There was Johnny McGurk who was scared stiff of work

And a man from Westmeath called Malone



There was Slugger O’Toole who was drunk as a rule

And fighting Bill Treacy from Dover

And your man, Mick MacCann from the banks of the Bann

Was the skipper of the Irish Rover

[RELATED: The Pogues Reunite for Moving Performance of the Band’s “The Parting Glass” During Shane MacGowan’s Funeral]

An Ill-fated Voyage

By the end of their voyage, they’re all reduced to two after a measles outbreak with the narrator and the captain’s dog surviving.



When the ship strikes a rock and sinks, the captain’s dog drowns, and the narrator is the last of the Irish Rover.



We had sailed seven years when the measles broke out

And the ship lost its way in the fog

And that whale of a crew was reduced down to two

Just myself and the Captain’s old dog

Then the ship struck a rock, oh Lord! What a shock



The bulkhead was turned right over

Turned nine times around and the poor old dog was drowned

And I’m the last of the Irish Rover

Released on the Dubliners 1987 double album 25 Years Celebration, the song went to No. 1 in Ireland and peaked at No. 43 on the UK Singles chart.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images