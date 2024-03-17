Fan in Wheelchair Called Out by Madonna Responds To Viral Backlash

Since the late 1970s, Madonna showcased her talents both behind a microphone and on stage. Throughout the decades, the hitmaker sold a staggering 300 million albums worldwide and gained the name “Queen of Pop.” While considered one of the most successful solo artists in history, Madonna is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While an icon in music, the singer recently made headlines when she asked a fan at her concert why she was sitting down. Unknown to Madonna, that fan was in a wheelchair. With fans weighing in on the mistake, the fan recently broke her silence on the matter.

On February 21, Madonna performed at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. With the arena packed full of fans, one person in the audience was Vanessa Gorman. During the concert, the singer looked out at the sea of fans, many of them standing. But for Gorman, who was in a wheelchair, she was just happy to be in attendance. That was until all eyes turned to her when Madonna asked, “What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?”

While the video circulated on the internet, many fans discussed the mishap with some criticizing Madonna for her comments. With fans offering their take, Gorman decided to break her silence and set the record straight. And it appears that the fan isn’t upset at all. She told TMZ, “Some people are in wheelchairs and can stand. She had no idea I was paralyzed.”

Madonna Apologized Right Away

Although Madonna made a mistake on stage, the singer made sure to correct herself almost instantly. Getting closer to the edge of the stage, the icon noticed the wheelchair. “Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that.” She added, “I’m glad you are here.”

Gorman explained she was somewhat shocked when the singer addressed her, but was never offended by the comment. She even admitted to shouting “I love you” back at Madonna. But she was still thankful that she apologized for the mishap. No matter what, Gorman insisted she loved the show and enjoyed the rest of her night.

