Watch: The Pogues Reunite for Moving Performance of the Band’s “The Parting Glass” During Shane MacGowan’s Funeral

Surviving members of The Pogues paid tribute to their late singer and songwriter Shane MacGowan during his funeral on Friday (December 8) with a moving performance of the band’s 1985 rendition of the traditional Scottish song “The Parting Glass.”



Before their performance, which closed the afternoon ceremony at St. Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh in County Tipperary, Ireland, The Pogues’ co-founding member Spider Stacy stepped to the podium to share a few words from former bandmate Andrew Ranken, who could not attend MacGowan’s funeral due to illness.



Ranken’s letter read:



Thank you, Shane. Thank you for the friendship. Thank you for the conversation. Thank you for the insights. Thank you for the laughter at times sidesplitting hilarity. Thank you for the craftsmanship. Thank you for the poetry. Thank you for the soul, and thank you for the jazz. And thank you Shane above all for those brilliant timeless shining songs.

The Pogues send their friend & companion #ShaneMacGowan off with a hearty, soulful rendition of The Parting Glass' at his funeral

Stacy continued, “We also shared a deep appreciation a deep appreciation and love of nature,” and recited a short poem shared by Ranken entitled The Swifts.



“Rest in peace Shane,” he added, “with love from Andrew.”



Earlier in the funeral, tributes to MacGowan were shared through readings by Johnny Depp, who referred to the Pogues singer as “maestro,” along with more words from Bono, Bob Geldof, former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, Game of Thrones actor Aiden Gillen, MacGowan’s sister Siobhan, and wife Victoria Mary Clarke. Irish singers Glen Hansard and Lisa O’Neill also shared a rousing performance of The Pogues’ 1988 hit “The Fairytale of New York.”

Before the funeral ended, the Pogues stepped up for MacGowan and played through “The Parting Glass,” which they originally recorded on their 1985 Elvis Costello-produced album Rum Sodomy & the Lash.



“Thank you, gentlemen,” said Father Pat Gilbert, the parish priest, who delivered MacGowan’s homily, following the performance. “I think I’ve died and just gone to heaven. The Pogues.”

Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images