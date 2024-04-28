Houston, We Have a Rock Star: Mick Jagger Visits NASA’s Johnson Space Center Ahead of Rolling Stones Tour

The Rolling Stones kick off their 2024 tour at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, April 28, but a couple days before the big show, Mick Jagger paid a visit to one of the city’s historic sites.

The Rolling Stones frontman took to his social media pages to post a series of photos taken while he was getting a tour of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on April 26.

Jagger’s post features a message that reads, “Thanks @nasa for being so welcoming to us and great to be shown around by astronauts Josh Cassada, Bob Hines and Jessica Meir.” The photos include a pic of the 80-year-old rock legend standing in front of the Mission Control room, with a TV screen behind him featuring a message welcoming him.

Other photos show Jagger wearing virtual reality goggles, and sitting in what appears to be a spaceflight simulator.

The Rolling Stones’ official poster for the Houston concert references NASA. It depicts a spaceman tethered to a metallic version of the band’s tongue-and-lips logo, with rocket ships flying and a star-filled sky behind it.

Fans React to Jagger’s Space Center Visit

Not surprisingly, many Rolling Stones fans enjoyed seeing the pics of Jagger having fun while visiting the space center, and shared their reactions in the comments section of his Instagram post.

One fan wrote, “Love that Mick keeps moving and feeding that intellectual mind, and what a great day for the space center staff!”

A second commented, “Mick [is] still on fire. Been rocking with him since the 60’s. Welcome to Houston.”

A third wrote, “Woooow yeah!!! [Mick Jagger] at [NASA] was what we needed[.] Mick you are a star in real life.”

In addition, a Johnson Space Center rep posted a note to Jagger that read, “Thanks for stopping by.”

The Rolling Stones’ Tour Director Shares Details About the Trek

Meanwhile, in an interview with Houston TV station KHOU, The Rolling Stones’ tour director, Dale Skjerseth, talked about the band’s new trek and the kickoff launch.

Asked why The Stones chose to begin the tour in Houston, Skjerseth said, “That I don’t know, but I’m glad they did. I like Houston. It’s a good place.”

Skjerseth also noted that the venue, NRG Stadium has “got a roof. He added, “[W]e’re indoors, and if anything goes wrong or gets too hot, it’s a very well climate-controlled venue. And it’s easy to work there.”

Regarding the show itself, Skjerseth pointed out, “All the video content is brand new. All the stuff that’s been put together, they’ve spent the time and money and energy into bringing it to the newest state of the art of what we are.”

As for how the band members are feeling about starting a new trek, the tour director said, “They’re excited. They’re looking forward to it. Nervous. Like anything else, they take pride in their art.”

More About The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

As previously reported, the Houston show will feature Austin, Texas-based blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr. as the opening act. The Stones’ 2024 tour, which supports their latest album, Hackney Diamonds, features a total of 19 concerts. It’s mapped out through a July 17 performance in Santa Clara, California.

The tour includes a May 2 headlining performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The trek also features multiple shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

