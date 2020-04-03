The Immediate Family Spotlighted with Apple Music “On the Session” Playlists

The Immediate Family, a rock band composed of longtime friends and legendary musicians Danny Kortchmar (guitar and vocals), Waddy Wachtel (guitar and vocals), Leland Sklar (bass), Russ Kunkel (drums) and Steve Postell (guitar and vocals), has had an eventful start of spring 2020, with a number of exciting developments for the band.

Of particular note is the launch of Apple Music “On the Session” Playlists for each of the band’s members. “On the Session” playlists spotlight hit songs that a particular player was featured on – in this case, all five members of The Immediate Family have been in-demand session players for decades, contributing to hit recordings by Jackson Browne, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel, Carole King, Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, Warren Zevon, Graham Nash, David Crosby and many more. These playlists are a great opportunity to track the history of American rock, pop and singer-songwriter through the lens of these key contributors. The playlists launch on April 3, with regular updates to be added in the future. Visit the individual playlists here:



Danny Kortchmar “On the Session” playlist: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/pl.6d6e7d2d90b14e58802056e02b8ed030

Waddy Wachtel “On the Session” playlist: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/pl.8695e2b6e1654752ba013fcdad37bd77

Leland Sklar “On the Session” playlist: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/pl.61d348b895014ea9a032afd713b7f1b3

Russ Kunkel “On the Session” playlist: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/pl.2ca665701e554527a270d3d27a543f93

Steve Postell “On the Session” playlist: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/pl.b9524d1fee2d4abd9210aaff3b69907a

Additionally, production continues on the upcoming documentary TheImmediate Family, filmmaker Denny Tedesco’s exploration of the group’s rich history, which also serves as the follow-up to his acclaimed feature The Wrecking Crew, which spotlighted an earlier group of Los Angeles studio pros.

The Immediate Family has recently been signed to California-based record label Quarto Valley Records in a multi-album record deal. The label will serve as the home for the band’s next studio album, with new music out this fall.

Stay tuned for more developments from The Immediate Family.