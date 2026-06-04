Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Lainey Wilson Surprise HARDY and Karen Fairchild on Stage, Perform Two Little Big Town Hits

Attendees at a Nashville event just got the surprise of a lifetime.

Videos by American Songwriter

During Trend Presents: Off The Record with HARDY & Friends, the event’s headliner shocked the crowd by bringing out some of country’s biggest names. Stars including Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Lainey Wilson took the stage.

After Lauren Alaina and Stephen Wilson joined HARDY on stage for a couple of songs each, the crowd cheered with the news that Langley was in the building.

One of of the biggest names in country music proceeded to perform “Be Her.” The crowd got another surprise when Miranda Lambert walked onto the stage. The trio played “Choosin’ Texas,” which was co-written by Langley, Lambert, and others.

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild was next up, and the audience was enthralled as she performed “Girl Crush.”

In the middle of the song, Langley, Lambert, and Wilson, the latter of whom had yet to announce her presence, made a surprise appearance on the stage to join in on the fun.

The women all stuck around to perform Little Big Town’s “Better Man,” treating the the attendees to a sight only possible during CMA Fest week.

“There’s a buzz around this week. It’s almost like field trip days in school. That’s what I feel like the whole town is like right now,” HARDY told American Songwriter ahead of the big night, which was held at Marathon Music Works. “Everybody’s in a good mood.”

Wilson stayed on stage to sing both “Wait in the Truck” and “Watermelon Moonshine,” before the real purpose of the event was put into the spotlight.

HARDY Gives Back at Nashville Event

Hardy and Trend Management’s Ted Raad

The event, which was put on by Trend Management, was a fundraiser for The HARDY Fund. The musician and his wife, Caleigh Hardy, started the fund to support community-focused initiatives across Mississippi and Tennessee.

Organizers held both live and silent auctions, the proceeds of which will go to support Unlimited Play. The organization works to create inclusive playgrounds where children of all abilities can play together without barriers.

“It’s not lost on us how extremely blessed we are. Not just with my career, but our health, and our daughter’s health, and our family dynamic, and all of the great people that we have around us,” HARDY said. “We truly are very, very blessed. I feel like the best thing that we can do based on being blessed is to give back and to bless other people. That’s kind of what existing in the world is all about.”

After guests raised more than $400,000, HARDY got back to the music. He welcomed out ERNEST and Tucker Wetmore, the latter of whom has been opening for him on tour.

“What a cool experience it is to see such an on the fly performance where people are just sort of walking up. I’m just like, ‘I think I know that song. Let’s play it,’” HARDY said. “That’s just something that doesn’t happen in Nashville a lot. I feel like everything’s so organized and so proper. This has kind of been on the fly thing. I think the looseness of it makes it more authentic.”

Photos by Jaren Collins | JCi Creatives