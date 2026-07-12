The Lead Singer of The Marshall Tucker Band Refused To Sing This Early Hit

In 1973, The Marshall Tucker Band released “Can’t You See” as their debut single. On their eponymous debut album, “Can’t You See” was written by Toy Caldwell, a member of The Marshall Tucker Band who wrote most of their music.

Before The Marshall Tucker Band released their first record, they were known for playing in and around Spartanburg, South Carolina, where they originated, with Doug Gray as the lead singer. But when Caldwell brought “Can’t You See” to the band members, Gray suggested Caldwell sing it instead.

Videos by American Songwriter

“First of all, Toy gave that to me to sing,” Gray remembers. “I said, ‘Nope, I can’t sing that.’ I said, ‘Please don’t.’ … So we didn’t do it for a couple weeks. And then, Toy said, ‘I’m gonna give it a try.’”

“It just blew the audience away,” he continues. “It was this outstanding song, outstanding song. It’s a big song everywhere because of that.”

Gray didn’t want to sing “Can’t You See”, but he didn’t hold any resentment towards Caldwell for doing the tune. In fact, Gray has nothing but praise for his former bandmate.

“He was a songwriter’s dream,” Gray boasts.

The Story Behind “Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band

Play video

“Can’t You See” wasn’t a big single when it was first released. But decades later, it remains their most popular song. “Can’t You See” says in part, “I’m gonna find me / A hole in the wall / I’m gonna crawl inside and die / ‘Cause my lady, now / A mean old woman, Lord / Never told me goodbye / Can’t you see, oh, can’t you see / What that woman, Lord, she been doin’ to me / Can’t you see, can’t you see / What that woman, Lord, she been doin’ to me.”

Although the song is about a broken heart, it’s not something Caldwell personally experienced. He was married to his wife, Abbie, from 1969 until Caldwell passed away in 1993.

Caldwell wrote plenty of other songs by The Marshall Tucker Band, but few resonated with fans like this one. Numerous artists over the years also put their own spin on this song, including Hank Williams, Jr., Waylon Jennings, Alabama, and the Zac Brown Band, who sang it with Kid Rock.

“Can’t You See” didn’t break the Top 100 when it came out. But years later, it is still revered as one of the best classic rock songs of all time. In 2025, “Can’t You See” made the Top 10 on Ultimate Classic Rock‘s Greatest Southern Rock Songs list.

Photo by Ginny Winn/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images