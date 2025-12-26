3 Southern Rock Staples From the 1970s That Win Over Classic Country Music Fans to This Day

Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Merle Haggard share similar fanbases to Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, and Creedence Clearwater Revival. This is no surprise, as there are certainly some very apparent cross-genre inspirations transpiring in the music of these artists and bands. With that in mind, here are three swamp and southern rock staples from the 1970s that win over classic country music fans to this day.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band

If one were to select three or so songs epitomizing the American South of the 1970s, they just might pick “Free Bird”, “Midnight Rider”, and The Marshall Tucker Band‘s classic, “Can’t You See”. It is a larger-than-life song, and holds a sense of nostalgia for the days full of bell-bottom jeans and El Caminos, and it does so for the people who weren’t even alive during the decade.

Released in 1973, “Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band never achieved any major chart success. However, in the southern rock and general country music canon, this song is a classic, and seemingly nothing will ever change that.

“Tush” by ZZ Top

When it comes to hard-nosed and sharp-edged southern rock classics, there are only a select few that meet the attitude of ZZ Top‘s single “Tush”. This song can satisfy anyone and everyone who truly loves pure musicianship, because with this song, there are no gimmicks or distractions. Rather, it is pure and refined rock ‘n’ roll chaos.

Following its release in 1976, “Tush” became the band’s major breakthrough single as it peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was their first top 40 hit on the chart, and consequently, ZZ Top didn’t just become major players in southern and swamp rock, but also in rock ‘n’ roll and country circles.

“Willin’” by Little Feat

Certain regions have certain soundtracks, and like “Can’t You See”, this one belongs on the unofficial 1970s soundtrack of America’s Southern region. This soulful single tells a phenomenal tale, and it is accompanied by a sound that makes loneliness and defeat so romantic and almost pleasurable. It is honest and echoes the songwriting of the country music greats we mentioned in the first paragraph.

Released in 1971, “Willin’” appeared on Little Feat‘s debut self-titled album. The song itself never charted on any major charts, but has since become legendary for the reasons we just acknowledged, as well as covers performed by Linda Ronstadt, Tom Petty, Gregg Allman, and many, many more.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images