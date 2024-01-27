The Meaning Behind “Darkness on the Edge of Town” by Bruce Springsteen

When Darkness on the Edge of Town was written, Bruce Springsteen faced litigation with his former manager. The legal battle kept him in limbo, but he persisted in writing, and the number of songs piled high. Springsteen was writing songs at a pace like one man possessed by the three souls of Motown maestros Holland, Dozier, and Holland. So it’s worth further examination of the title track. Here we’ll be digging into the deeper meaning behind “Darkness on the Edge of Town” by Bruce Springsteen.

Eventually, he and the band went to work and made a bleak album about trudging forward in the face of uncertainty. Springsteen’s characters often run to or escape from something. But the characters on Darkness on the Edge of Town are stuck idling, or if they’re running, it’s straight into walls of work and broken families.

Springsteen overcame the lawsuit and the next-Dylan hype to make a sparse and despairing record with the E Street Band. It was the second chapter during his most prolific period. He parred the notebook-busting collection back to 10 songs, using pieces of rock ’n’ roll history to comment on the anger and gloom around him.

It’s All in the Name

He came up with the title before writing the lyrics, then was challenged to find the words worthy of such a great song name. “Darkness on the Edge of Town” follows a broken man whose ordinary life becomes suffocating when he’s lost everything.

Now some folks are born into a good life

And other folks get it anyway, anyhow

Well now I lost my money and I lost my wife

Them things don’t seem to matter much to me now

It’s in Who and What You Know, for Better or Worse

Springsteen’s character, drawn from New Jersey friends and family, lives desperately under a bridge at the edge of town, a duality of real life and metaphorical no man’s land. He’s a man at the end of the line, giving in to apathy from a lifetime of hopelessness and loss.

Tonight I’ll be on that hill ’cause I can’t stop

I’ll be on that hill with everything I got

Lives on the line where dreams are found and lost

I’ll be there on time, and I’ll pay the cost

For wanting things that can only be found

In the darkness on the edge of town

In the darkness on the edge of town

“Darkness on the Edge of Town” is more of a lament than an anthem. There isn’t resolution or hope here, and Springsteen never lifts the heavy darkness hanging over the man because this story isn’t a fairytale, and the dirty truth is some people live distraught futureless lives. Telling the story is a small victory because people want to be seen or heard, but when you’re stuck in a blown-out town, you run out of places to turn.

Portraits of Struggle

Born to Run was Springsteen’s commercial breakthrough, but he was still writing one-way transmissions at this point in his career. He spoke a language from a lonely place, distant from the reassuring myths of American idealism. Before Springsteen became a prominent part of American culture, he had to travel through it, and his souvenirs were portraits of struggle.

The despair of “Darkness on the Edge of Town” became folk songs on his quietly forceful sixth album, Nebraska. But that was still four years away, and following the success of Born to Run, Springsteen and his band were on a freight train to become one of the biggest acts in history. What followed wasn’t a stretch of tracks to maintain the momentum. If anything, Springsteen wanted to pump the commercial brakes, like how Max Weinberg’s drumming on Darkness on the Edge of Town maintains a dirge-like tempo.

Stripping away the production layers of its predecessor, the band is exposed like the aging characters in the songs. Springsteen had a vision for the album, and this time around, he wasn’t aiming for the radio. Proving how prolific he was, he left off a hit like “Because the Night,” later recorded by Patti Smith for her album Easter.

The Sound of Dreams

The album’s bookends, “Badlands,” and the title track, are the sound of dreams crashing with reality. The communal experience of a Springsteen concert is one of hymns and jubilation, where the highs and lows of everyday life come into focus, directed not by a preacher but by a folk journalist narrating American life. You can’t get to the exultant hymn without pain.

Though Darkness on the Edge of Town undersold Born to Run, it accrued mass over the decades, becoming a fan favorite. Springsteen is the inverse of Norman Rockwell’s sentimentalized portrayal of the country. If Rockwell had illustrated a work called “Born in the U.S.A.,” it wouldn’t have been in protest. “Darkness on the Edge of Town” isn’t a protest song; it’s one of conscience.

