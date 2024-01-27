Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Jelly Roll & More Paying Tribute to Jon Bon Jovi at 2024 MusiCares Gala

This past October, Jon Bon Jovi was announced as the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year honoree, and now an impressive lineup of artists has been confirmed to perform at the Grammy Week gala benefit.

Among the performers slated to salute the New Jersey singer, songwriter, and philanthropist are Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Melissa Etheridge. In addition, Bon Jovi’s own famous namesake band will be hitting the stage at the event.

The 33rd annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, February 2, two days before this year’s Grammy Awards.

Additional Artists on the Lineup

Other artists on the bill include Goo Goo Dolls, Brandy Clark, Måneskin frontman Damiano David, The War and Treaty, and Marcus King. If that’s not enough, Showbiz411.com has confirmed that former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora will be taking part in the event, adding to speculation that he’ll rejoin his old group to perform at the benefit.

“I’m looking forward to seeing these talented musicians take the stage for the MusiCares gala,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement. “I’m honored they are able to be with us for such a wonderful night.”

More Details About the Gala

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will host the gala, while Gayle King and pop star Kylie Minogue will appear as presenters. The event raises funds for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares Foundation, which helps members of the music community in need of medical, financial and personal assistance.

In addition to the tribute concert, the gala will feature a cocktail reception, a dinner, and a live auction. Among the experiences up for bid in the auction are a dinner and wine tasting with Bon Jovi and his son Jesse, and the chance to volunteer with Jon at his JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurant.

Tickets for the event are available now at PersonoftheYear.MusiCares.org.

“Jon Bon Jovi is a rock and roll trailblazer, influencing countless artists over the years,” MusiCares executive director Laura Segura said in a statement. “MusiCares is honored to pay tribute to him as our 2024 Person of the Year. Bon Jovi has also lent his life’s work to philanthropic efforts that align with the health and human services mission of MusiCares, forever changing the lives of those in need.”