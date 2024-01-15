The Meaning Behind John Denver’s Iconic Love Song, “Annie’s Song”

John Denver‘s catalog is full of rich narratives and nature-focused songs. He has made his love of the outdoors known on countless occasions. One of his most memorable songs sees him combine that affinity with a more traditional love song, “Annie’s Song.” Revisit the meaning behind this track, below.

Behind the Meaning

You fill up my senses

Like a night in a forest

Like the mountains in springtime

Like a walk in the rain

Like a storm in the desert

Like a sleepy blue ocean

You fill up my senses

Come fill me again

“Annie’s Song” was written for Denver’s then-wife Annie Martell. Like much of Denver’s music, he conflates his romantic love with a force of nature. Denver was perched above the Colorado mountains in a ski lift when he penned this track–which explains the visual nature of the song.

Come let me love you, let me give my life to you

Let me drown in your laughter, let me die in your arms

Let me lay down beside you, let me always be with you

Come let me love you, come love me again

This song is equally about Denver’s romantic love and his love of nature. That connection makes the sentiments in the song all the more touching.

“It was written after John and I had gone through a pretty intense time together and things were pretty good for us,” Martell once explained. “He left to go skiing and he got on the Ajax chair on Aspen mountain and the song just came to him. He skied down and came home and wrote it down…Initially it was a love song and it was given to me through him, and yet for him it became a bit like a prayer.”

(Photo by Kathy Keough/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)