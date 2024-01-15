4 Songs You Didn’t Know Screen Legend Fred Astaire Wrote

After transitioning from Broadway with his sister Adele, from the late 1910s through the early ’30s, Fred Astaire braided his singing and dancing into film. Actor, singer, choreographer, dancer, and songwriter—Astaire was one of the earliest jack-of-all-trades in film.



After making his film debut in Dancing Lady with Joan Crawford and Clark Gable in 1933, Astaire showcased more of his choreography on his breakthrough, Flying Down to Rio, alongside Ginger Rodgers and throughout his career from Holiday Inn (1942), Easter Parade (1948), Royal Wedding (1951), The Band Wagon (1953), Funny Face (1957), and Silk Stockings (1957), among dozens more through his final turn on-screen, the Francis Ford-Coppola-directed Finian’s Rainbow in 1968.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 5 Songs You Didn’t Know Charlie Chaplin Wrote]

In 1952, Astaire released his first album, The Astaire Story. More than 20 years later, Astaire recorded three more albums, recorded in London a year earlier, including A Couple of Song and Dance Men, featuring duets with Bing Crosby and his final album They Can’t Take These Away from Me, collection of show tunes spanning several decades.

Film star Fred Astaire (Frederick Austerlitz, 1899 – 1987) acting as master of ceremonies on the Packard Hour, NBC-Red Network on December 15, 1936. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Though he was mostly remembered for his song-and-dance, songwriting was also a great love of Astaire’s. Though everyone from Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, and more wrote many of the songs Astaire sang in his films, the actor also penned his songs of his own throughout his career.



Attitude Dancing, third album recorded during Astaire’s London Sessions, featured five songs written or co-written by him—”I’m Building Up To An Awful Letdown,” “You Worry Me,” “I Love Everybody But You,” which he wrote with his daughter Ava, “City of the Angels,” and “Life is Beautiful.” The album also included Astarie’s covers of Don McLean‘s 1975 song “Wonderful Baby,” Harry Nilsson and Ian Freebairn-Smith’s “The Wailing of the Willow,” and Carly Simon‘s “Attitude Dancing.”



“Songwriting was a serious hobby of mine,” Astaire said in his 1959 autobiography, Steps in Time. “At one point I really wanted to give up every other side of show business to concentrate on composing. I also wrote lyrics, but they were not my real goal. I’m afraid they were pretty bad. My music was not much either, but I was trying, and it rather jarred me that I couldn’t prove something.”



Here’s a look at four songs Astaire wrote throughout his career.

1. “I’m Building Up to An Awful Letdown” (1935)

Written by Fred Astaire and Johnny Mercer

“I suppose everyone has a secret yen to be a songwriter,” said Astaire. “Well, I was a sort of frustrated one in my early youth, too. … I wrote a number of songs, one of them with Johnny Mercer [‘I’m Building Up to An Awful Letdown’] which made ‘Hit Parade’ [chart] in 1935.”



“I’m Building up to an Awful Letdown” was the only song penned by Astaire that appeared on his 1952 album The Astaire Story. Featuring the quintet, led by Oscar Peterson, the album featured a collection of songs performed by Astaire throughout his career. It earned Astaire a posthumous Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 1999, 12 years after his death.

I’m like Humpty Dumpty

Up on the garden wall

I’m riding high

And who can deny

That whatever goes up must fall



Poor old Humpty Dumpty,

He got the toughest break

And yet his fall

Was nothing at all

Like the tumble I’m gonna take



I’m building up to an awful letdown

By playing around with you

You’re breaking down my terrific buildup

By treating me as you do

2. “It’s Just Like Taking Candy from a Baby” (1940)

Written by Fred Astaire

Featuring Benny Goodman, “It’s Just Like Taking Candy from a Baby” is a song about a woman who has him wrapped around her fingers. Astaire continued writing throughout his career and had a lifelong ambition to be recognized more as a composer.



“I’d love to have been able to do more with my music, but I never had the time,” said Astaire. “I was always working on dance numbers. Year after year I kept doing that. Somehow or other I always blame myself, because I say, ‘Well, I could have found the time; why the hell didn’t I do it?'”

It was just like takin’ candy from a baby

‘Cause I couldn’t resist you from the very start

You had me around your little finger

No trouble at all for you to tiptoe in my heart



It’s the first time that I lost my head completely

Oh, you swept me off my feet, just one, two, three

It was just like takin’ candy from a baby

The way you stole my heart away from me

3. “If Swing Goes, I Go Too” (1944)

Written by Fred Astaire

Written by Fred Astaire, “If Swing Goes, I Go Too” was first recorded in 1945 with an orchestra under direction of Albert Sack. The song was originally written for the 1946 film Ziegfeld Follies, which also starred Astaire, Lucille Balle, Judy Garland, Lena Horne, Gene Kelly, and more.



“If Swing Goes, I Go Too” was ultimately cut from the film after World War II since the premise of the song was that swing being rationed—Some old fogey wants to ration swing. The rationing of things, such as food, shoes, and more, had ended with the war.

I’m all worried I’m upset

I just heard the worst news yet

Some old fogey wants to ration swing

Says your psyche won’t survive

If you dance to that jump and jive

I can’t help it if I shout and sing

They can take away my breakfast

They can take away my lunch

But there’s just one thing

That they can’t take

That’s the rhythm of the swing band bunch

4. “Life is Beautiful” (1976)

Written by Fred Astaire and Tommy Wolf

Astaire wrote two songs with composer and pianist Tommy Wolf, “Life is Beautiful” and “City of the Angels.” Both songs appeared on Astaire’s 1976 album Attitude Dancing. “Life is Beautiful,” which was used as the closing theme for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, also made its way to Tony Bennett, who recorded as the the title track of his 1975 album.



When Astaire died in 1987 at the age of 88, Carson closed his 25th anniversary show with a clip of Astaire’s 1976 performance of the song on the show.



What to say

Where to start

I’ll just tell what’s in my heart



Life is beautiful

In every way

Life is lovely

As a spring bouquet



Since I fell in love with you

Life is like a dream

That has come true



For life is sunshine

Smiling brightly

On a summer day

Photo: Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images