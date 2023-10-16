Bruce Springsteen Shares Soundcheck Photos from Recent Concert as He Recovers from Stomach Illness

Bruce Springsteen’s bout with peptic ulcer disease has sidetracked his 2023 tour plans with the E Street Band, so the Boss is apparently waxing nostalgic for the recent past, when he and the gang were rocking stadiums.

A series of 10 photos taken during soundcheck before Springsteen and his group’s August 30 concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, were posted on Bruce’s social media sites.

Among the pics are several shots of the singer/songwriter onstage holding his electric guitar and standing at a microphone with the empty and cavernous stadium in the background. A couple other photos feature the Boss and his longtime bandmate “Little Steven” Van Zandt clutching guitars as they’re positioned next to each other on the stage.

Yet another pic features Springsteen with E Street Band multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren, also holding a guitar, and violinist Soozy Tyrell. One other photo captures Springsteen directing most of the E Street Band’s horn section, as saxophonist Jake Clemons looks on and drummer Max Weinberg is perched at his kit.

The August 30 concert was Springsteen and company’s second-to-last gig before the tour was put on hold. According to Setlist.fm, the show featured 28 songs, and included the tour debut of “Sherry Darling,” which Springsteen hadn’t played with the E Street Band since 2017.

The Boss played two more concerts at MetLife Stadium after the August 30 gig, on September 1 and September 3, before announcing that he was postponing the remainder of his 2023 tour schedule because he was undergoing treatment for peptic ulcer disease. The postponed concerts, which included his remained U.S. shows and a full run of Canadian dates, have now all been rescheduled.

The 2024 U.S. makeup dates are split into two legs, with the first kicking off March 19 in Phoenix and winding down April 21 in Columbus, Ohio, and the second mapped out from an August 15 concert in Pittsburgh through a September 13 show in Baltimore.

As for the Canadian trek, which had been scheduled for November of ’23, it’s now set to run from an October 31, 2024, concert in Montreal through a November 22 show in Vancouver.

As previously reported, Springsteen shared an update on his health status last week during a new episode of his From My Home to Yours radio show on SiriusXM. Check out a full list of tour dates at BruceSpringsteen.net.

“[T]his belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at is, has been a monster, and is still, unfortunately, rocking my internal world,” he said. “But it’s better this week than it was last.”