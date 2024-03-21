Behind the Meaning of Chris Stapleton’s Romantic Ode “I Think I’m In Love With You”

Chris Stapleton‘s music is largely made of songs dedicated to his wife. His passion is so palpable that they become emblems of love for country fans the world over. Check out the meaning of one of his latest songs in that pursuit, “I Think I’m In Love With You,” below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Watch Kelly Clarkson Deliver Chill-Inducing Cover of Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse”]

Behind the Meaning

Baby, do you ever wonder

Whatever happened way back when

Or if I’ll see you again?

And maybe if you ever wonder

Aw, you might wish things could change

I know this might sound strange but

Stapleton has sung many odes to his wife, Morgane, but “I Think I’m In Love With You” seems to be inspired by a past relationship on the surface. Given Stapleton’s track record, this song could ostensibly be charting a course through the early days of their relationship and culminating in their marriage.

In the opening line, Stapleton asks the questions we all ask of failing loves: Baby, do you ever wonder / Whatever happened way back when? The first verse sees Stapleton looking back on a relationship that didn’t work out, but as we continue through the song, it might’ve just been a blip in his otherwise strong relationship with Morgane.

I think I’m in love with you

I didn’t know it at the time

I know what I want to do

It’s making me lose my mind, girl

I thought about thinking it through

And every time I do I find

I wanna make your dreams come true

I think I’m in love with you

I’m in love with you

As the song progresses, Stapleton becomes more and more sure of his assertion of love. Eventually, the “think” in the title falls away and becomes a stronger statement: I’m in love with you.

He lets his emotions flow out of him in this song. He calls her The truth that I believe…The air I’m breathing…You are the reasons that I am. It’s a swoon-worthy pursuit. Check out the meaning behind this song, below.

Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum