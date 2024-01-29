The meaning behind “Learning to Fly” by Pink Floyd is well worth delving into. The group released many iconic songs in their history, but this one stands among their most important. Its success showed that the band could still be a major force in the world of rock and roll without the input of the man who had long chosen their artistic direction.

Videos by American Songwriter

What was “Learning to Fly” about? How did it relate to what was going on at the time in the history of the band? And how did the band’s longtime drummer end up providing a rare vocal assist on the song? Ironically enough, to understand the story of this song about elevating to incredible heights, we have to go back to one of Pink Floyd’s lowest points.

[RELATED: Ranking the 5 Best Songs on Pink Floyd’s Polarizing ‘The Final Cut’]

Not So Jolly Roger

Pink Floyd had survived the loss of one of their most important members once before. Following the release of their successful 1967 album The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter Syd Barrett was fired by the group’s other three members (Roger Waters, Richard Wright, and Nick Mason). Barrett, suffering from mental issues exacerbated by drug use, had stopped functioning as a member of the band, hence the firing. He was replaced by David Gilmour.

After several years of finding themselves musically, that version of the group rocketed to astronomical success with their 1973 album Dark Side of the Moon. The formula: Combine Waters’ incisive lyrics and concepts with atmospheric music sparked by Gilmour’s lyrical guitar and Wright’s ethereal keyboards. As the ‘70s turned into the ‘80s, Waters also began to compose more and more of the band’s music. By 1983’s The Final Cut, Wright had been fired, and Gilmour and Mason contributed as if they were no more than session players to a glorified Waters’ solo project.

The personal relationship between Waters and Gilmour had also deteriorated. After both released solo albums, Waters announced he was leaving the group. He then tried to make legally sure that Pink Floyd couldn’t exist without him. As that legal battle simmered, Gilmour began in late 1986 to record songs that he felt would fit well under the aegis of Pink Floyd. He called up Mason and even invited Wright to participate in the sessions as well.

When the rock world caught wind that a Roger Waters-less Pink Floyd was going to release a new album, there was plenty of skepticism. Many thought Floyd couldn’t continue without Waters’ artistic input. That’s why Gilmour and company needed to come up with a killer first single to introduce yet another new version of this venerable band. Luckily, a new pastime of his came in handy.

Taking Flight

“Learning to Fly” began with an intro and a chord sequence from keyboardist Jon Carin. Gilmour than began to build out the music. Considering the fact that he hadn’t written lyrics for Floyd in over a decade, many wondered what he would do about the words without Waters. After trying out several candidates, he found a solid partner in British musician Anthony Moore, who handled, in conjunction with Gilmour, many of the lyrics on the in-progress album that would become A Momentary Lapse of Reason when released in 1987.

Around that time the album was coming together, Gilmour, who had previously suffered from a fear of flying, decided to tackle that apprehension by learning to fly planes himself. The artist is quoted in Nicholas Schaffner’s book Saucerful of Secrets: The Pink Floyd Odyssey, as saying that the lyrics to “Learning to Fly” were propelled “by the fact that several mornings Anthony would be there hard at work, and I wouldn’t show up at all. I’d call up and tell someone, and they’d say, ‘Dave’s not coming in today ‘cause he’s learning to fly.’”

“Learning to Fly” co-producer Bob Ezrin joined Gilmour, Carin, and Moore in the songwriting credits. While Gilmour handles the singing, drummer Nick Mason makes a rare appearance on the mike as well. That’s him barking out the flight instructions that can be heard periodically throughout the song.

The Meaning Behind “Learning to Fly” by Pink Floyd

Moore and Gilmour sprinkle aviation jargon throughout “Learning to Fly,” so you can take the song literally if you want. But you can certainly interpret the lyrics as a reflection of Gilmour’s own efforts to overcome his doubts and press on under the Floyd banner. When he sings, A fatal attraction is holding me fast/How can I escape its irresistible grasp? you can imagine he’s talking about the pull of making Pink Floyd music.

Beyond that, the track works very well for anyone who’s embarking on something risky to try and reach new heights. There might be confusion at first (Tongue-tied and twisted/Just an earthbound misfit, I). You might even get lonely out there: No navigator to find my way home.

But you may also reap massive rewards: There’s no sensation to compare with this/Suspended animation, a state of bliss. In fact, nothing less than infinity awaits: A dream unthreatened by the morning light/Could blow this soul right through the roof of the night.

“Learning to Fly” quickly established that Pink Floyd could indeed survive and thrive without Roger Waters. As a matter of fact, they could even continue to soar with David Gilmour in the metaphorical cockpit.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images