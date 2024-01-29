Dolly Parton Spills the Tea on Potential ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot

Did you know that Dolly Parton was a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer? Well, the country music legend is teasing a potential reboot of the show.

Parton recently revealed that there have been talks about rebooting the show. According to Parton, work on a potential reboot is still very early in development.

“They’re still working on that,” Parton told Business Insider. “They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”

Parton’s production company Sandollar Productions helped produce the original show. As such, Parton produced Buffy the Vampire Series uncredited. Parton says she became “very involved” in the original, but she didn’t visit the set. The distances between California and Nashville were too great.

Instead, Parton focused on the business side of things on the show. She said, “A lot of my work was done just conversing back and forth with the business people there.” Parton praised the creatives on the original for making the show what it became.

Dolly Parton on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Parton opened Sandollar Productions with Sandy Gallin in 1986. Through the production company, Parton played a hand in Buffy as well as the spin-off Angel and the original 1992 film.

“I have to give more people more credit on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ than me. A lot of people did so much sweat on that,” she added. “That little show did great.”

The original starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers, a normal teenager transformed into a vampire hunter. She battled the forces of evil for seven seasons. The show ended up being a popular part of pop culture, with fans until this day.

The cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer felt star-struck by having Parton as a producer. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that Parton would send gifts to the cast.

“We never saw her. We’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have her name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t know who I am,’” Gellar recalled. “Then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. And I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’”

It remains to be seen what form the reboot of Buffy might take. However, Parton will likely play the key role of producer once again.

[Photo by David Becker/Getty Images]