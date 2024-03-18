The Meaning Behind “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims and Why the Song is Intensely Personal

Atlanta-born singer/songwriter Teddy Swims uses his music as a kind of personal therapy. It’s fitting he called his 2023 debut album I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1).

And his songwriting is the sound of Swims in metaphorical rehab while he navigates toxic relationships and heartache. As an example, his breakthrough single “Lose Control” is a song where Swims finds himself in a relationship that closely resembles drug addiction.

You might feel emotionally exhausted after listening to Swims’ debut. But the singer shares his catharsis with his growing fanbase, whose support pushed “Lose Control” to No. 2 on the charts.

Addicted to Love (Might as Well Face It)

In “Lose Control,” the singer croons soulfully about his obsession while admitting he’s not doing well on his own.

Something’s got a hold of me lately

No, I don’t know myself anymore

Feels like the walls are all closing in

And the devil’s knocking at my door, whoa

Still, he needs his partner and becomes overwhelmed by paranoia and solitude. The relationship is a drug he can’t quit because he feels worse when he’s alone.

I lose control

When you’re not next to me (when you’re not here with me)

I’m falling apart right in front of you, can’t you see?

I lose control

When you’re not next to me

Yeah, you’re breaking my heart, baby

You make a mess of me

The breakup anthem mirrors the tumult in Swims’ life. While Warner Records released his album, Swims subsequently found himself amid a bitter breakup. His music is art imitating life, but maybe it’s just the opposite.

Breaking up while releasing a breakup album added turmoil while Swims’ star ascended.

He explained to the Associated Press: “Our lives were very intertwined. And so, it’s quite nuts to have this come out at the same time this is all happening, and it’s all even more real to me now than it was when I was writing it, which is quite insane,” Swims said. “We weren’t great together … toxic sh–, substance abuse, and alcohol. So, it’s a lot of my journey through that, and my journey to also recover [from] how I treated myself and [how I] felt like I was unlovable.”

From Cover Artist to Major Label Artist

Swims gained popularity while uploading cover songs to YouTube. Initially, he posted a cover of Michael Jackson’s “Rock with You,” while future cover songs cut across genres. It foreshadowed the chameleon aspect of Swims’s work—genres blur seamlessly on his debut album.

However, his cover of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” became his most-viewed video, with 158 million streams.

After releasing one single, Swims signed with Warner Records. It’s a striking sign of the times. Previously, the music industry delivered artists to fans, but with the power and reach of social media, music fans are telling the industry what they want to hear.

Though Swims had signed to the label, he continued releasing cover songs, and his fanbase grew enough to support a headlining tour in 2020.

Don’t Stop Believin’

In 2022, Swims released a cover of Journey’s earnest ballad, “Don’t Stop Believin’.” He then performed the song on America’s Got Talent with Season 14 winner Kodi Lee. Journey’s lead guitarist Neal Schon joined Swims and Lee for the performance.

After several EPs, Swims finally released his debut album, and “Lose Control” became his first charting single.

Artists who become popular covering songs on YouTube struggle to transition to original music. They run into a similar fate as reality competition singing contestants. Outside the appeal of a TV show with celebrity judges and familiar songs, the enthusiasm usually fades.

However, with a powerful voice and an emotional album, he keeps his fans positively satiated.

Beyond the Cover

Understanding the pitfalls of being pigeonholed as a cover artist, Swims said, “I learned a lot from [the covers], not only how to be a better writer, but also not compare myself to songs I write having to be to that caliber. I felt like I set myself up for failure in a lot of ways doing that.

“A lot of people can get stuck in that world of covers,” he continued. “And I feel like I’m very, very fortunate that people have attached themselves to me and my heart. And I feel that people will go on any journey with me, and I couldn’t be happier about that.”

Swims promised to seek therapy after his album release. In the meantime, he’s blending original songs with cover songs—R&B with country— that represent the scattered listening habits of music fans in the streaming age.

He’s too talented to be called a dilettante, and on YouTube he transformed from amateur to artist.

Photo by Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic