‘American Idol’ Fans “Lose Control” Over Teddy Swims Performance

Teddy Swims broke through with his 2023 single “Lose Control.” The soulful ode to a destructive relationship hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2024. Swims (real name: Jaten Dimsdale) had viewers and contestants alike in their feelings with his American Idol performance.

Teddy Swims Performs ‘Lose Control’ on ‘American Idol’

Teddy Swims serenaded the top 20 with “Lose Control” during Sunday’s (April 14) three-hour episode. The “I Can’t Make You Love Me” singer made quite the appearance in a pink suit topped off with a strawberry earring dangling from one ear.

“Is there anyone who doesn’t love this song?” one viewer raved on X/Twitter. “His voice has such a crazy ring to it but is also so rough at times.”

Swims brought the crowd to their feet at the close of his performance. “Talk about feeling a song!” host Ryan Seacrest exclaimed.

Every time I watch @teddyswims perform, I love him even more. His voice. His fashion. His overall look and sound? Incredible. Insanely talented and so deserving of all the success he’s having. @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol⭐️ — nicholas liddle (@NLiddle16) April 15, 2024

Swims wasn’t the only one to light up the stage Sunday night. Lauren Spencer Smith and Paul Russell also performed. Spencer Smith competed on season 18 of American Idol, placing in the top 20. The Canadian singer-songwriter is currently working on the follow-up to her 2023 debut album, Mirror. Hip-hop artist Russell is best known for his 2023 single “Lil Boo Thang.” The Atlanta native recently dropped the follow-up “Eat Pray Love.”

‘Lose Control’ Takes Control of the Charts

Swims first gained a following on YouTube, where the Georgia native would upload cover songs. His spin on Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” became his most-viewed video, with 158 million streams.

After releasing one single, Swims signed with Warner Records. Still, he continued releasing cover songs, growing his fanbase enough to support a headlining tour in 2020.

After several EPs, Swims finally released his debut album, I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1), in September 2023. The 31-year-old artist landed on the charts for the first time with “Lose Control.”

In March 2024, the single made its way to the top of Billboard‘s Hot 100. “I couldn’t be more grateful,” Swims told Billboard. “I feel like God’s favorite kid right now.”