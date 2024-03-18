3 of the Best Lyrics From Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Deeper Well’

Kacey Musgraves‘ latest album, Deeper Well, sees the country-pop artist at her most introspective. The simple, often-gentle instrumentation of the album leaves ample room for all of Musgraves’ musings. Check out four of our favorite lyrical turns from the record, below.

1. No regrets, baby, I just think that maybe / It’s natural when things lose their shine / So other things can glow (“Deeper Well”)

The title track sees Musgraves attempt to find an energy source that is more forgiving than the ones she has drawn on in the past. She leaves her bad habits and bad relationships behind in favor of new and more fulfilling beginnings. The above line is more or less the crux of the song. It’s natural when things lose their shine / So other things can glow, she sings.

2. When the wind blows, it can push you around, it can shake you / Maybe you can show me ’cause it seems like you know how to not let it faze you (“Sway”)

Fighting anxiety is a hard-won battle. Not just anyone can curb the unrelenting tide. In “Sway,” Musgraves calls upon someone she feels is good at not letting anxiety faze them. She asks for advice in moving with life’s ups and downs. The line above is the beginning of that journey.

3. Does it happen by chance? Is it all happenstance? / Do we have any say in this mess? / Is it too late to make some more space? / Can I speak to the architect? (“The Architect”)

We all have questions about a higher power. When looking around at the world, it’s hard to not attribute some of the miracles to some omniscient force–at least that’s the idea that Musgraves touts in “The Architect.” In the above lines, Musgraves rattles off her many questions for that force. Like all of us, she doesn’t receive a straight answer. This song is a stunning ode to the natural world nonetheless.

