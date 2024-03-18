John Legend Calls Fellow ‘The Voice’ Coaches “So Unhelpful” Following Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester Battle

In a segment from tonight’s episode of The Voice, John Legend had some strong words for his fellow coaches after Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester gave a powerhouse performance of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.”

Following the amazingly synched-up performance, where the two singers were right on cue together, Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, and Chance the Rapper only had good things to say. They had no notes and no criticism, which makes Legend’s job much harder.

Legend has to pick one artist to go home and the other to stay on his team. With both Bryan and Nathan giving great performances, he’s got his work cut out for him. He playfully ribbed his fellow coaches for their uselessness in his decision, as almost all of them expressed that he had a tough decision to make.

“You all are so unhelpful, all of you,” Legend joked when it came time for him to make his choice. “Can you imagine a quartet of people more unhelpful than these four people?”

Legend then addressed Nathan and Bryan. “Obviously you two created this problem by being so incredible,” he said. “I loved the physical interaction you had with each other. You also really committed to giving the song a refresh, this version sounded like no other version. You’re both A+++.”

When Legend makes a choice, that person will keep their place on his team and advance to the Knockouts. There’s no telling which way Legend will sway, toward Bryan or Nathan, so fans of The Voice will have to tune in tonight, March 18, to see his decision. The Voice airs on NBC at 8 pm Eastern tonight.

The Voice Coaches May Be “Unhelpful” For John Legend, But Fans Are Still Loving Them

Recently on Twitter/X, fans of the show voted on a poll of their favorite coach and who they would choose if they were on the show themselves. Overwhelmingly, with 41.5% of the vote, Reba McEntire swept the competition. John Legend trailed with 25.9%, Dan + Shay with 17.8%, and Chance the Rapper with 14.8%.

McEntire even responded to the love on social media, writing, “Y’all are too sweet!” Some fans compared coaches from previous seasons as well, with one writing, “Out of these coaches Chance but out of all the coaches in the shows history Adam [Levine].”

Another fan included a bonus option, casting an unofficial vote for “Queen [Kelly Clarkson].” There were also votes for Niall Horan, Nick Jonas, and Gwen Stefani.

Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC