Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Is Working on a New Album After Successful Spinal Surgery

While recently speaking to Metal Hammer, Ozzy Osbourne gave an update on his health and also revealed that he’s hoping to record a new album in 2024. Osbourne was forced to cancel a headlining performance at this year’s Power Trip festival due to his health issues.

“I’ve had all the surgery now, thank god. I’m feeling okay – it was just dragging on,” Ozzy told the publication. “I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain anymore and the surgery on my spine went great.”

Also in the interview, Ozzy revealed that he is just beginning to work on a new album. “I’ve done two albums fairly recently [2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9, both produced by Andrew Watt], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road,” Ozzy said. “I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year. I want to take my time with this one!”

Ozzy also revealed that he is happy with the Power Trip Festival’s decision to replace him with Judas Priest after he dropped out, stating that he is very fond of Rob Halford as a performer. “It’s brilliant. [Priest singer] Rob [Halford]’s a great singer and they’re a very good band,” Ozzy explained. “He’s been a very dear friend of mine and he’s one of the greatest rock singers of all time.”

However, Ozzy doesn’t believe that he will be able to watch the show because of complicated feelings. “If I can’t do the gig, I don’t really want to be there,” Ozzy added. “Plus I know they’ll just be like, ‘Go on, get Ozzy up!’”

The “Crazy Train” singer’s wife and daughter have previously revealed that Ozzy expressed regret over canceling his performance at the Power Trip Festival. “We can’t talk about it in the house because it is just so heartbreaking to see that all he wants is just one more show,” Kelly Osbourne told Rolling Stone. “And Ozzy wants to be on that show with all his friends. It’s heartbreaking for him to see everybody going on, and he’s just left behind,” his wife Sharon added.

