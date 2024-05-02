Luke Combs’ Record-Breaking Tour: Setlist, Tickets, & More

Country star Luke Combs kicked off his highly anticipated Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old Tour earlier last month, and the tour has been going strong. Combs decided to take a more unconventional approach to touring this year by staying for two nights in a row for most of his concert dates, giving fans in different cities more opportunities to catch him live.

Videos by American Songwriter

Combs’ tour has already broken records, too. He’s broken the record for most single and two-night attendance numbers at Milwaukee’s American Family field. His two shows in Buffalo, New York also broke attendance records, as well as non-attendance records at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

His setlist hasn’t disappointed, either. While no two shows will be exactly the same, the following setlist from his opening night back on April 12 is a good indication of what to expect for the rest of the tour. Plus, Combs is giving fans a chance to vote on songs that they would like to hear for their respective tour dates. Now that’s a performer who cares about his fans!

“Must’ve Never Met You” “She Got The Best Of Me” “Lovin’ On You” “My Kinda Folk” “Brand New Man” (Brooks & Dunn cover) “One Number Away” “Houston, We Got A Problem” “The Man He Sees In Me” “This One’s For You” “Going, Going, Gone” “Beer Can” “Dive” (Ed Sheeran cover) “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” (Shania Twain cover) “Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me)” (Train cover) “What Was I Thinkin’” (Dierks Bentley cover) “Where The Wild Things Are” “Love You Anyway” “Forever After All” “Beautiful Crazy” “Fast Car” (Tracy Chapman cover) “Hurricane” “Cold As You” “When It Rains It Pours” “1, 2 Many” “Beer Never Broke My Heart” “Better Together” (Encore) “The Kind Of Love We Make” (Encore)

The next stop on the Luke Combs 2024 Tour will be tomorrow in Jacksonville, Florida at EverBank Stadium. The final date of the tour will be August 24 in Dieppe, Nebraska at YQM Country Fest.

Still need tickets to see Luke Combs live? We’ve got you covered.

Ticketmaster still has tickets available for the vast majority of tour dates. Stubhub is another great option if your tour date has sold out by the time you’re ready to buy tickets. We tend to push Stubhub due to the FanProtect Program, which protects your purchase from fraud and scams. It’s worth checking out if Ticketmaster is out of stock.

Tickets are starting to sell out fast, so get yours before it’s too late!

May 3 – Jacksonville, FL – EverBank Stadium

May 4 – Jacksonville, FL – EverBank Stadium

May 10 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

May 11 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

May 17 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium

May 18 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium

May 31 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

June 1 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice–Eccles Stadium

June 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice–Eccles Stadium

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

June 15 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

July 13 – Newton, IA – Iowa Speedway

July 14 – Craven, Canada – Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 19 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 20 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 26 – Washington D.C. Area (Landover, MD) – FedExField

July 27 – Washington D.C. Area (Landover, MD) – FedExField

August 2 – Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium

August 3 – Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium

August 9 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

August 10 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

August 18 – Calgary, Canada – Country Thunder Alberta

August 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 24 – Dieppe, NB – YQM Country Fest

Photo by Bryan Steffy

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.