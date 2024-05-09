The Story Behind the Touching Tribute Reba McEntire Wrote for Her Late Father, “Daddy”

Years before Reba McEntire broke through in country music, she told the story of her father Clark a family man and champion steer roper, who was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1979. “Daddy,” featured on her second album Out of a Dream in 1979, was never released as a single but was a song that remained close to McEntire’s heart.



It also marked the first time a song written by McEntire was featured on one of her albums.

‘He Wanted More Out of Life For Us’

McEntire’s lyrics read like a biography of Clark and his Oklahoma roots from ranching and wrangling cattle, roping at the rodeo, and bringing his family along where he went. She also sings about how he wanted more for his children, which prompted them to start performing.

My daddy is a rancher

He’s wrangled cattle dang near all his life

He also liked to rodeo

He traveled around with four kids and a wife



Well his old ranch is rocky

But his ropes sail smooth for several years

He worked real hard

And roped real good

And tried to get his ranch out in the clear



He didn’t want us kids to rodeo

He wanted more out of life for us

Maybe banking, or a lawyer

Or maybe even driving some old bus



Well that’s when we took up singing

And his pride grew greater day by day

And I know his eyes grew misty

The night I sang up on the Opry stage

By high school Reba and her siblings started performing as The Singing McEntires and released their debut single “The Ballad of John McEntire” in 1971 about their grandfather John Wesley McEntire, who was also a champion steer roper. After finishing high school, Reba’s father encouraged her to take on a job singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, which helped launch her music career.



“Daddy” moves on through Clark McEntire’s later life, retirement from the rodeo, memories, and how Reba found success in music.

Now his ranch is so much bigger

The days when he first started

The grass grows now where none used to be

His roping got him started

Cattle prices made it better

And he’s trying to get his ranch out in the clear



Five years ago September, he bought more steers and hung up all his

ropes

But he often tells the stories about the rodeos he won and cowboy jokes

Well it’s funny that the first big roping that he won some thirty years

ago

Was the same day that I sang on the stage of the Grand Old Opry show

“Just Like Them Horses”

Clark McEntire died on October 23, 2014, at age 86. In 2016, Reba dedicated her video for her song “Just Like Them Horses,” written by Liz Hengber and Tommy Lee James for her 2015 album Love Somebody, to her father.



“This is a song about goodbye, closure, and letting go,” said Reba of her piano ballad.



The black and white music video shows McEntire walking through her family farm in Chockie, Oklahoma with shots of horses and her real mother, Jacqueline Smith, who died in 2020 at 93, driving in a truck to meet up with her daughter.

