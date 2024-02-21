The Meaning Behind “Smooth Operator” by Sade and Why It Remains One of Their Most Iconic Tracks

Fans of sophisticated pop music everywhere were likely rejoicing when they heard that Sade has been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The British band fronted by the unforgettable singer Sade Adu makes music both smooth and alluring, yet also capable of drawing out deep emotions. And “Smooth Operator” is the song that made them worldwide superstars.

“Smooth Operator,” just their third single, earned them massive success and still remains one of their most iconic tracks. Let’s take a look back at the creation and meaning of this smash.

Adu and the Boys

One of the common mistakes people make when regarding Sade is they believe that the name refers to a solo act. Instead, it’s a band named after lead singer Sade Adu. As a matter of fact, the band has made six albums together, and the core four members (Adu, Stuart Matthewman, Andrew Hale, and Paul Denman) have been intact for all of them, a rare example of stability in the pop/rock world amongst a long-running outfit.

They began when Adu and Matthewman split from the group Pride to try and form a new act based on the songwriting they were doing together. Their sound was not at all like the flavor of the day among Britpoppers, in that they preferred a restrained approach based on their instrumental chemistry and the hypnotic nature of Adu’s vocals.

They chose producer Robin Millar to flesh out their rough demos, and Millar knew he had something special, as he told The Guardian. “It was basic, but the songs were good—and then there was that voice,” Millar said. “I’ve always thought there are certain voices that make people feel better: Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Ella Fitzgerald. And when I first heard Sade I really felt she had it. …”

Initially, record labels didn’t hear anything special in those Millar-produced versions, which included “Smooth Operator,” a song Adu had written with Pride member Ray St. John before forming the new group. Everything changed when Adu appeared on the cover of a British style magazine, followed by a club gig where oodles of folks couldn’t even get in the door to see them. Soon, Sade had their record deal.

The debut record, Diamond Life, arrived in July 1984. “Your Love is King,” the first single, scored them a big hit in the UK, although the response was more muted stateside. “Smooth Operator” came out as the album’s third single and roared to No. 5 in the U.S. charts, with its backing music essentially unchanged from the demo made by the band with Millar before they were signed.

The Meaning of “Smooth Operator”

“Smooth Operator” acts as a kind of spiritual cousin to Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” in that it depicts the activities of an unapologetic lothario. The big difference comes from the attitude of the narrators of the respective songs. In the older song, Simon’s narrator is victimized by his behavior. But in “Smooth Operator,” the narrator accepts and even mirrors his fickle tendencies: We shadowbox and double-cross / And need the chase, Adu sings.

Elsewhere, she clinically dissects his M.O., maybe even admires it: He moves in space with minimum waste and maximum joy. She also sees him and the scenario in which he operates with clear eyes, warning away others who might be too timid: No place for beginners with sensitive hearts. But as Adu suggests via the hints of desire in her vocals, limitless possibilities await those who understand and accept the rules of the game: No place to be ending, but somewhere to start.

Hence, “Smooth Operator” can be read as either a critique or a promotion of this lifestyle. Sade Adu’s sultry, mysterious delivery doesn’t give anything away, letting you decide for yourself if the risks of engaging with the title character are worth the reward.

