Bryan Adams, Patti Smith, R.E.M., Ann Wilson, Doobie Brothers Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees

Patti Smith, Jeff Lynne, Ann Wilson, Bryan Adams, R.E.M., The Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, and Blondie are the among the list of artists nominated for induction into the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The nominees in the non-performing and performing categories will be voted upon for induction at the 54th Annual Induction and Awards Gala, held in New York City on June 15, 2023. Songwriters with a noteworthy catalog of songs can qualify for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song.

The Isley Brothers, Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, Chris Jasper, Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, William “Mickey” Stevenson, Steve Miller and Rick Nowels were inducted into the 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Below are the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees in the Non-Performing and Performing Categories. (The five songs listed after each nominee are a sample of each artist’s extensive catalog.)

Non-Performing Songwriters

Lynn Ahrens / Stephen Flaherty – * Journey To The Past (Anastasia) * Once Upon A December (Anastasia) * At The Beginning * Wheels Of A Dream (Ragtime) * Make Them Hear You (Ragtime)

Glen Ballard – * Man In The Mirror * You Oughta Know * Hold On * The Voice Within * The Space Between

Dean Dillon – * Tennessee Whiskey * Ocean Front Property * Here For A Good Time * The Chair * I’m Alive

Franne Golde – * Nightshift * Dreaming Of You * Don’t Look Any Further * Don’t You Want Me * Stickwitu

Bobby Hart / Tommy Boyce (d) – * Last Train To Clarksville * (I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone * Come A Little Bit Closer * (Theme From) The Monkees * I Wonder What She’s Doing Tonight

Sandy Linzer / Denny Randell – * Working My Way Back To You * Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got) * Lover’s Concerto * Native New Yorker * Opus 17 (Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me)

Roger Nichols – * We’ve Only Just Begun * Rainy Days And Mondays * I Won’t Last A Day Without You * Out In The Country * Times Of Your Life

Dan Penn / Spooner Oldham – * I’m Your Puppet * It Tears Me Up * Cry Like A Baby * Sweet Inspiration * A Woman Left Lonely

Dean Pitchford – * Footloose * Fame * Holding Out For A Hero * All The Man That I Need * Let’s Hear It For The Boy

Teddy Riley – * Make It Last Forever * I Want Her * Just Got Paid * I Like * My Prerogative

Liz Rose – * You Belong With Me * Crazy Girl * Girl Crush * All Too Well * White Horse

Tom Snow – * He’s So Shy * Let’s Hear It For The Boy * Dreaming Of You * Don’t Know Much * After All

Performing Songwriters

Bryan Adams – * (Everything I Do) I Do It For You * Heaven * All For Love * Have You Ever Really Loved A Women? * Summer OF ‘69

Clem Burke / Debbie Harry / Chris Stein (p/k/a Blondie) – * Call Me * Heart of Glass * Rapture * One Way Or Another * Sunday Girl

Calvin Broadus Jr. (p/k/a Snoop Dogg) – * Drop It Like It’s Hot * Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang * Young, Wild & Free * Gin & Juice * Next Episode

Tom Johnston / Michael McDonald / Patrick Simmons (p/k/a The Doobie Brothers) – * Listen To The Music * Long Train Running * What A Fool Believes * China Grove * Black Water

Gloria Estefan – * Anything For You * Don’t Wanna Lose You * Words Get In The Way * Rhythm Is Gonna Get You * Let’s Get Loud

Vince Gill – * Go Rest High On That Mountain * When I Call Your Name * I Still Believe In You * Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away * Whenever You Come Around

Ann Wilson / Nancy Wilson (p/k/a Heart) – * Barracuda * Crazy On You * Dog And Butterfly * Straight On * Even It Up

Jeff Lynne (ELO – Electric Light Orchestra) – * Mr. Blue Sky * Don’t Bring Me Down * Evil Woman * Livin’ Thing * Telephone Line

Bill Berry / Peter Buck / Mike Mills / Michael Stipe (p/k/a R.E.M.) – * Losing My Religion * Everybody Hurts * It’s the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) * Radio Free Europe * The One I Love

Sade Adu (p/k/a Sade) – * Smooth Operator * No Ordinary Love * The Sweetest Taboo * By Your Side * Is It A Crime

Patti Smith – * Because the Night * Redondo Beach * Dancing Barefoot * Frederick * People Have Power

Steve Winwood – * Higher Love * Gimme Some Lovin’ * I’m A Man * Valerie * Roll With It

Photo: Courtesy of the Songwriters Hall of Fame