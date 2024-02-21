Pernice Brothers Announce New Album ‘Who Will You Believe’ with Standout Track “I Don’t Need That Anymore” Featuring Neko Case

The Pernice Brothers are back with new music. Today, the group announced their forthcoming album Who Will You Believe. The 12-song collection drops on April 5 and is their first collection of new music since they dropped Spread the Feeling in 2019. It’s also their first new record since reissuing their 1998 debut Overcome By Happiness last year. The band also shared the album highlight “I Don’t Need That Anymore” featuring Neko Case.

This isn’t the first track from the upcoming album that the band has shared. In January, they released the title track. Additionally, “December in Her Eyes” is available exclusively via Bandcamp. However, the Pernice Brothers chose to announce the album with this standout track.

The Pernice Brothers’ Joe Pernice on “I Don’t Need That Anymore”

Joe Pernice spoke about the song’s origin in a statement. “’I Don’t Need That Anymore’ is one of the rare songs of mine that started with a lyric hook instead of a melody,” he said. Then, he revealed where he found said hook. “My wife and my mother were looking at the latter’s sixty-six-year-old wedding album. My wife said to my mother, ‘Wow! You had some figure.’ Not skipping a beat, my mother said, ‘I had it when I needed it,’” Pernice recalled.

“I immediately sent myself a text that read, ‘I’m glad I had it when I needed it. But baby, I don’t need that anymore,’” he continued.

Pernice also spoke about having Case sing on the track. “I was excited that Neko was into singing with me. No one needs me to tell of her singular voice. And being in the live room while she recorded her part legit gave me goosebumps,” he recalled. “And she’s a really great person, which is always a plus.”

Who Will You Believe Release Information and Tracklist

Who Will You Believe drops on April 5 via New West Records. It will be available across digital platforms, compact disc, and standard black vinyl.

A limited Turquoise Color Vinyl Edition autographed by Pernice and including a blue flexi disc featuring an exclusive bonus track will be available via Rough Trade. Additionally, a limited cassette edition of the album will be available exclusively via Bandcamp. A limited Clear Vinyl edition and compact disc edition both autographed by Pernice will be available at Independent Retailers and is available for pre-order now via New West Records.

Tracklist:

“Who Will You Believe” “Look Alive” “Not This Pig” “What We Had” “December in Her Eyes” “A Song for Sir Robert Helpmann” “Hey, Guitar” “A Man of Means” “I Don’t Need That Anymore” feat Neko Case “Ordinary Goldmine” “How Will We Sleep” “The Purple Rain”

Featured Image by Colleen Nicholson