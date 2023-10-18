The Tough-Love Meaning Behind “Tulsa Time” by Don Williams

Merle Haggard asked us to “Tell Me Something Bad About Tulsa” and Gene Pitney lamented that he was “24 Hours from Tulsa.” But no song about “T-Town” has ever made quite the impression that “Tulsa Time” has managed to make.

It was both a smash hit for country star Don Williams and a sneaky winner for Eric Clapton. And it’s since become a popular cover choice for both country and rock artists. How did this classic track come to be? What’s it all about? And how did Slowhand himself get involved? Let’s take a look back at this geographic groover.

Making the Most of a Boring Hotel Stay

No country artist did as much damage on the charts as Don Williams in the ‘70s and early ‘80s. The “Gentle Giant” was right at the peak of that incredible stretch, which would include 17 country No. 1 singles, when he and his band arrived in Tulsa in 1978 to deal with a business engagement at his talent agency in town. Before they could leave, bad weather rolled in and forced them to hunker down in their hotel, which led to a bout of boredom for Williams’ guitarist Danny Flowers.

Flowers went out and grabbed an acoustic guitar from the tour bus and started fiddling around with it, formulating a song inspired by his current location. Within 30 minutes, it was all finished, and he was excited to share what he had.

“I had a lot of friends there,” Flowers recalled in an interview with Tulsa World. “I was thinking about my friends in Tulsa and what my experience there was like, so I just started writing this song. About halfway through it, I called the bass player down the hall. ‘Hey, man, do you want to come help me finish a song?’ He said, ‘No, I’ve got my clothes off and I’m in bed and I’m watching “Rockford Files.”’ I said, ‘OK, but it’s going to be a big hit, and you’re really going to miss out on it.’ He said, ‘OK, I’ll see you in the morning.’”

At rehearsal the next day, Flowers played his new song for the band. Williams immediately took to it and told Flowers he wanted to record it. But that wouldn’t happen before a certain British rock legend got involved.

Clapton’s Claim

About a month after the song was written, Williams was supporting Eric Clapton at a show in Nashville, and the musicians all got together to jam after the show in Clapton’s hotel room. That led to a magical moment for Flowers as the song’s composer.

“Don and Eric and I were sitting around playing,” Flowers said. “Don said ‘Play that new song you wrote.’ So I did. Don is playing rhythm guitar and I’m playing rhythm guitar and Eric is playing a slide on a dobro thing. I thought, ‘This is great.’”

Clapton wanted to record the song, but Williams already had dibs. They agreed that they would both take a crack at it, making sure they each did it a bit differently. Williams’ take focuses on the song’s gritty groove, almost giving it a Muscle Shoals feel. Clapton and his band, which at the time featured several Oklahomans, foregrounded the piano work of Dick Sims.

Both men had to be happy with the results. Williams scored another country chart-topper. Clapton’s version showed up on his 1978 album Backless. He then offered up a live version in 1980 that he released as a single, one which snuck into the Billboard Top 30.

What Is “Tulsa Time” About?

“Tulsa Time” begins by name-checking Arizona and California, coming on like it might be a play on Chuck Berry’s state-hopping anthem “Promised Land.” But it then settles, for at least a good chunk of the song, on the West Coast, where the narrator, who was Just about to lose my mind in Tulsa, wants to hit it big. Part of his motivation is how he’s doubted by those around him: My baby said I’s crazy / My mama called me lazy / I was gonna show ‘em all this time.

Alas, when he gets to the big city, his dreams are doused by reality: But they don’t need me in the movies and nobody sings my songs / Guess I’m just a-wastin’ time. That’s when he realizes the error of his ways: I had no business leavin’ and nobody would be grievin’ / If I went back on Tulsa time.

“Tulsa Time” might be based on specific locations, but it works as a metaphor for how some folks simply prefer a slower pace to the frenzy that bigger cities just naturally engender. It’s also a warning that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, especially when you’re talking about the other side of the country.

