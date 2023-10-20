Neil Young Announces New Album, ‘Before and After,’ Featuring New Acoustic Versions of Older Songs

Neil Young has unveiled plans to release a brand-new album titled Before and After, a collection of stripped-down acoustic renditions of 13 songs from throughout his 50-plus-year career. The 13-track album, which will be released on December 8, offers new renditions of a mix of deep cuts and better-known tunes.

“The feeling is captured, not in pieces, but as a whole piece—designed to be listened to that way,” Young explains about the recording in a statement. “Enjoy this music! Only for listening. That says it all.”

He further describes the project as “a music montage with no beginnings or endings.”

The track list spans from a version of “Burned,” which first appeared on Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 self-titled debut album, through a rendition of “Don’t Forget Love,” a song from Young’s 2021 album with Crazy Horse, Barn.

Before and After also features a previously unreleased song called “If You Got Love” that dates back to the sessions for Young’s 1983 album Trans. Other deep cuts include “I’m the Ocean,” from Mirror Ball (1995); “A Dream That Can Last” and “My Heart,” from Sleeps with Angels (1994); “When I Hold You in My Arms” from Are You Passionate? (2002); and “Mother Earth,” from Young’s 1990 album with Crazy Horse, Ragged Glory.

In addition, the album boasts renditions of the Buffalo Springfield gems “On the Way Home” and “Mr. Soul,” as well as solo fan favorites “Birds” and “Comes a Time.”

Young co-produced Before and After with Lou Adler, who’s best known for his work with The Mamas and the Papas, and on Carole King’s landmark album Tapestry.

The album can be pre-ordered now and will be available on CD, as a standard black-vinyl or limited-edition clear-vinyl LP, on Blu-ray, and via high-res digital formats. The Blu-ray features an Atmos mix, a Binaural mix, and a hi-res digital version. The clear-vinyl edition will be sold exclusively at independent record outlets and Young’s Greedy Hand online store.

Meanwhile, fans can preview the album’s first three tracks, “I’m the Ocean.” “Homefires,” and “Burned,” via a visualizer video showing an LP being played on a turntable at Young’s YouTube channel.

Before and After Track List:

“I’m the Ocean” “Homefires” “Burned” “On the Way Home” “If You Got Love” “A Dream That Can Last” “Birds” “My Heart” “When I Hold You in My Arms” “Mother Earth” “Mr. Soul” “Comes a Time” “Don’t Forget Love”

(Photo by Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)