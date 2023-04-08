The Misinterpreted Meaning Behind “Shock the Monkey” by Peter Gabriel

Off Peter Gabriel‘s fourth album, Security, in 1982, “Shock the Monkey” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and No. 29 on the Hot 100, making it his first Top 40 solo release in the U.S., following his departure from Genesis in 1975.

The Meaning of “Shock the Monkey”

As cryptic as the track sounds, it’s not centered around electroconvulsive (shock therapy) treatment. And though it has a peculiar music video, featuring Gabriel as a shaman in white face paint and a scared capuchin monkey in one of the many bizarre scenes, the song wasn’t about the mistreatment of animals, or shocking any monkeys.

“Shock the Monkey” is a song about jealousy.

“Most people saw [‘Shock the Monkey’] as a sort of animal-rights song, but it wasn’t actually,” said Gabriel. “It was a song about jealousy.”

Something More Primal

Fused by Gabriel’s more experimental and innovative electronics, the semi-erratic lyrics and chorus— Shock! Shock! Shock! / Watch the monkey get hurt, explores how one’s jealousy can release something more primal, or animalistic in their behavior.

On the surface, it may not appear as one, but Gabriel insisted that “Shock the Monkey” is “just a love song, although it’s not seen as that.” He added, “It refers to jealousy as a trigger for an animal nature to surface.”



Earth Day 2022

In 2022, “Shock the Monkey” resurfaced 40 years after it was first released.

Released exclusively for Brian Eno’s annual collaborative project EarthPercent x Earth Day, featuring dozens of artists, Gabriel shared a previously unreleased alternate mix of “Shock The Monkey.” In honor of Earth Day, all proceeds from the download of “Shock the Monkey” were donated to the environmental organization EarthPercent, founded by Eno.

