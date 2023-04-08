5 Songs That Sample Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida”

Few songs set a mood better than Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.” Instantly recognizable, the 17-minute-long acid rock standard contains all the best aspects of the sub-genre—a psychedelic slop of whimsical keys, ominous drums, and hypnotizing strings.

The iconic rock arrangement has been borrowed for a number of tracks across a wide array of genres. From hip-hop to polka, even The Simpsons reworked the tune, “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” has been one of music’s most frequent guests.

Below are 6 songs that sample the Iron Butterfly classic.

1. “Hip Hop Is Dead” – Nas feat. will.i.am

The song most iconically appears as the foundation upon which Nas’ “Hip Hop Is Dead” is built. The Nas hit opens with the Iron Butterfly track’s swirling intro and from there the muscular “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” bass line careers the beat-battered hit. Nas had used the same sample previously on his track “Thief’s Theme.”

2. “In-A-Gadda-Stravinsky” – Frank Zappa

Frank Zappa’s “In-A-Gadda-Stravinsky” not only references the song in name, but it also samples it too. The Zappa tune features the Iron Butterfly song’s bass riff, just sped up and choked down by erratic art rock flourishes. “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida,” however, still exists unmistakably at the root of the song.

3. Kurt Cobain’s Montage of Heck: The Home Recordings

Kurt Cobain’s Montage of Heck features home recordings found on the late artist’s personal cassettes. Released posthumously as an album, the work features snippets of many different sounds, including demos, covers, and a skipping “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” being played like a broken record.

4. “Polkas on 45” – “Weird Al” Yankovic

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s polka medley of classic rock covers features an enormous variety within its 4-minute-long run time. From Devo to the Doors, “Polkas on 45” has it all, but “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” squeaking out midway through is the cherry on top.

5. “Face Down” – Onyx

Before Nas’ “Hip Hop Is Dead,” hardcore hip-hop group Onyx sampled “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” for their song “Face Down.” They isolate the tune’s trilling intro, so it’s the beginning of “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” that can be heard playing on a loop throughout the Onyx track.

