Bob Dylan, Norah Jones & More to Play 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival

Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival is set to return on June 30 through July 15 to prove, once again, why they deliver live music “Like nowhere else.”
According to NME, Festival organizers announced the 2023 line-up with a mission statement that aims to “[curate] an eclectic, free-flowing program that invites artists to come and perform with full creative freedom, [and generate] unforgettable moments and legendary stories that are immortalized in music culture.”
Big names set to perform at this year’s festival include Bob Dylan, Janelle Monáe, Iggy Pop, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Lil Nas X, Lionel Richie, Norah Jones, and more.
While jazz is at the heart and soul of this event, the organizers don’t shy away from including other genres, resulting in a dynamic line-up. Elsewhere on the billing are Christine And The Queens, Seal, Idles, and Simply Red. Find the full line-up, below.
Featured artists over the last few years include Muse, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Adele, Lady Gaga, Tyler The Creator, Lizzo, Rita Ora, and many more.
The festival was founded in 1967 by Claude Nobs and has since become a cultural tentpole in Switzerland. According to the festival’s website, more than 250,000 people attended last year’s event.
2023 Montreux Jazz Festival Line-up
June 30 –
Jimi Jules
Simply Red
Tom Odell
July – 1
Bob Dylan
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Khali
So La Lune
Kerchak
SDM
Zola
July – 2
Bastian Baker
Chris Isaak
Stacey Ryan
Calum Scott
Dean Lewis
July – 3
Lionel Richie
Gayle
Cavetown
Caroline Polachek
July – 4
Lil Nas X
Arya Starr
Rema
July – 5
Sam Smith
Christine and the Queens
July – 6
Generation Sex (Billy Idol, Steve Jones, Tony James & Paul Cook)
Iggy Pop
Ethan Bortnick
Maisie Peters
The Rose
July – 7
Roberta Sá Sambasá
Gilberto Gil & Family Aquele Abraço Tour
Guillame Poncelet
Worakls Orchestra
July – 8
Chilly Gonzales
Sofiane Pamart
Katie Gregson-Macleod
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Tamino
July – 9
Jacob Collier / Jon Batiste
Freya Ridings
Juliette Armanet
July – 10
Mavis Staples / Norah Jones
Lovejoy
Wet Leg
Idles
July – 11
Emilia
Maluma
Joy Oladokun
Jacob Banks
The Teskey Brothers
July – 12
Seal
La Zarra
Ava Max
July – 13
Pat Metheny Side-Eyewith Chris Fishman & Joe Dyson
Marcus Miller European Tour 2023
Olivia Dean
Gabriels
Loyle Carner
July – 14
Buddy Guy Damn Right Farewell
Joe Bonamassa
Overmono
The Blaze
July – 15
Janelle Monáe
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Mark Ronson and HIS FAVOURITE BAND EVER feat. Dave Guy, Homer Steinweiss, Nick Movshon, Ian-Hendricksons-Smith, and more with special guests Yebba & Lucky Daye
