Bob Dylan, Norah Jones & More to Play 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival

Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival is set to return on June 30 through July 15 to prove, once again, why they deliver live music “Like nowhere else.”

According to NME, Festival organizers announced the 2023 line-up with a mission statement that aims to “[curate] an eclectic, free-flowing program that invites artists to come and perform with full creative freedom, [and generate] unforgettable moments and legendary stories that are immortalized in music culture.”

Big names set to perform at this year’s festival include Bob Dylan, Janelle Monáe, Iggy Pop, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Lil Nas X, Lionel Richie, Norah Jones, and more.

While jazz is at the heart and soul of this event, the organizers don’t shy away from including other genres, resulting in a dynamic line-up. Elsewhere on the billing are Christine And The Queens, Seal, Idles, and Simply Red. Find the full line-up, below.

Featured artists over the last few years include Muse, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Adele, Lady Gaga, Tyler The Creator, Lizzo, Rita Ora, and many more.

The festival was founded in 1967 by Claude Nobs and has since become a cultural tentpole in Switzerland. According to the festival’s website, more than 250,000 people attended last year’s event.

2023 Montreux Jazz Festival Line-up

June 30 –

Jimi Jules

Simply Red

Tom Odell

July – 1

Bob Dylan

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Khali

So La Lune

Kerchak

SDM

Zola

July – 2

Bastian Baker

Chris Isaak

Stacey Ryan

Calum Scott

Dean Lewis

July – 3

Lionel Richie

Gayle

Cavetown

Caroline Polachek

July – 4

Lil Nas X

Arya Starr

Rema

July – 5

Sam Smith

Christine and the Queens

July – 6

Generation Sex (Billy Idol, Steve Jones, Tony James & Paul Cook)

Iggy Pop

Ethan Bortnick

Maisie Peters

The Rose

July – 7

Roberta Sá Sambasá

Gilberto Gil & Family Aquele Abraço Tour

Guillame Poncelet

Worakls Orchestra

July – 8

Chilly Gonzales

Sofiane Pamart

Katie Gregson-Macleod

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Tamino

July – 9

Jacob Collier / Jon Batiste

Freya Ridings

Juliette Armanet

July – 10

Mavis Staples / Norah Jones

Lovejoy

Wet Leg

Idles

July – 11

Emilia

Maluma

Joy Oladokun

Jacob Banks

The Teskey Brothers

July – 12

Seal

La Zarra

Ava Max

July – 13

Pat Metheny Side-Eyewith Chris Fishman & Joe Dyson

Marcus Miller European Tour 2023

Olivia Dean

Gabriels

Loyle Carner

July – 14

Buddy Guy Damn Right Farewell

Joe Bonamassa

Overmono

The Blaze

July – 15

Janelle Monáe

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Mark Ronson and HIS FAVOURITE BAND EVER feat. Dave Guy, Homer Steinweiss, Nick Movshon, Ian-Hendricksons-Smith, and more with special guests Yebba & Lucky Daye

