3 Rock Songs From 1985 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends

The age of the shopping mall has been waning in recent years. It’s hard to imagine a world in which angsty youths won’t be able to go to their local shopping center and hang out with their friends. It was like a rite of passage back in the 80s through the 00s. It’s a teen culture staple that will be sorely missed. And if you were an 80s kid, I bet you listened to a ton of hit rock songs, maybe even in 1985, while hanging out with your pals at the ol’ mall. Maybe the following three tracks graced your ears on one or two occasions.

“The Power Of Love” by Huey Lewis And The News from ‘Back To The Future: Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack’

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Ah, “The Power Of Love”. This song became an enormous classic following its feature in the film Back To The Future. And all the love was definitely deserved. This amazing track from Huey Lewis And The News became the band’s first No. 1 smash hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was written specifically to be used as the film’s theme song. Huey Lewis, Chris Hayes, and Johnny Colla put together a power pop gem that is truly out of this world.

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“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds from ‘The Breakfast Club (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’

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If one song could be the “anthem” of 1985, it would be this iconic and memorable track from Simple Minds. Like our previous entry, this jam was used prominently in a popular movie in 1985. And its inclusion in The Breakfast Club led to it becoming the band’s breakthrough hit. “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears from ‘Songs From The Big Chair’

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“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears is an unforgettable new wave classic, one that continues to pull in new fans from new generations. But back in 1985, it was one of many killer new wave rock songs that many a teenager played on repeat. This surprisingly poignant synth-pop song made it all the way to No. 1 in both the US and Canada.

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