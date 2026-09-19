3 Songs From the 1980s That Are Among the Most Underrated From the Decade

These songs are among the most underrated of the 1980s. These songs aren’t completely unknown, but they don’t get nearly enough praise, especially today. Revisit these songs that deserve more attention.

[RELATED: 3 Country Lyrics From 1986 That All Songwriters Should Take Note Of]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Don’t Stand Another Chance” – Janet Jackson

Play video

This Janet Jackson song is the 1980s in a nutshell. Everything about it screams that decade, from the glittering, floor-filling instrumental to Jackson’s compressed vocals. “Standing at the edge of time ’bout to lose my mind, / ‘Cause you tried to take him away from me / I won’t let it be,” she sings in this underrated 1980s track.

This song predated Jackson truly coming into her own. It sounds a bit run-of-the-mill for the era, rather than being a powerful example of her singular artistry. Nonetheless, if you’re looking for a titularly 1980s song, this is it.

“I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man” — Prince

Play video

This song isn’t unknown by any means. It was a crowd favorite song of Prince’s back in the 1980s. But it doesn’t always get the praise it deserves from mainstream rock fans. Not as much as “Purple Rain” or “When Doves Cry”, anyway. Many casual Prince listeners don’t even know this masterpiece, and that’s a real shame.

This is one of those hits that even bigger ones overshadowed. Prince had no shortage of top-selling songs, so it didn’t hurt him that this song didn’t have the same longevity as some of the others in his catalog. But this song could use more praise, as the cherry on top of a heavily lauded career.

“Wild Wild Life” — Talking Heads

Play video

“I’ll wrestle with your conscience / You wrestle with your partner / Sitting on a windowsill, / But he spends his time behind closed doors,” the heady lyrics to the Talking Heads’ “Wild Wild Life” read. This song doesn’t often get put in the same caliber as many of the band’s other, bigger hits. But it’s just as strong.

This is a track that fans of Talking Heads adore, but the mainstream has failed to keep up with. This song makes a strong case for being yourself full-on with lines like, “I’m wearing-a fur pajamas / I ride a hot potato / It’s ticklin’ my fancy / Speak up! I can’t hear you.” It’s a message we could all listen to again and again, and the melody is among the band’s best.

(Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)