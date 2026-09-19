If You Were a Teen in 1995, These Tracks Defined Your Young Romances

These three 1990s tracks were romance staples. Many teens turned to these songs to help them find their way through their first relationships.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1997, Elton John Released a Tribute to “England’s Rose” That Became One of the Best-Selling Singles of All Time]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Kiss From A Rose” — Seal

Play video

Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” had already earned some major buzz before 1995. So, if you were a teen in that year, looking for a theme song to score your young romances, this ballad was likely top of mind.

“Baby, I compare you to a kiss from a rose on the grey / Ooh, the more I get of you, stranger it feels, yeah / And now that your rose is in bloom / A light hits the gloom on the grey,” the lyrics to this 1990s rock track read. It’s a dramatic song that was likely too much to describe a teenage fling in 1995 aptly, but what are your teenage years for if not leaning into the dramatics a little?

“Only Wanna Be With You” — Hootie & The Blowfish

Play video

On the lighter side of things, we have Hootie & The Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You”. “You look at me, you got nothin’ left to say / I moan and pout at you until I get my way / I won’t dance, you won’t sing / I just wanna love you, but you wanna wear my ring,” the lyrics to this 1990s staple track read.

This song has just the right amount of playfulness to make it a shoo-in for teenagers back in 1995. It’s about love and devotion, sure, but it’s far less weighty than the previous song on this list. Plenty of teens listened to this song and related to it.

“I Can Love You Like That” — All-4-One

Play video

This 1990s R&B classic was on many mixtapes back then. If you wanted to sum up how you felt about someone succinctly and with plenty of fervor, this harmony-ridden track was a surefire way to do it.

“They read you Cinderella / You hoped it would come true / That one day your Prince Charming / Would come rescue you / You like romantic movies / You will never forget / The way you felt when Romeo kissed Juliet,” the lyrics read, shortly before the group promises to be the answer to those wishes. What better sentiment to help find your own love story than this one?

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)