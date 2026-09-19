Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Soft Rock Hits From 1976

Ah, the good ol’ 70s. Back in 1976, soft rock was experiencing a boom of sorts, and many a young baby boomer got treated to some of the best hits in that genre that the radio had to offer. Let’s look at just a handful of those smooth soft rock hits, shall we?

“If You Leave Me Now” by Chicago from ‘Chicago X’

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Chicago was the band to watch if you were a soft rock fan in the 70s. And they definitely delivered with this 1976 delight. “If You Leave Me Now” was a hefty hit, written by the icon himself, Peter Cetera. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two whole weeks and was actually the band’s very first No. 1 hit on that coveted chart.

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“Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)” by Rod Stewart from ‘A Night On The Town’

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This Rod Stewart track was impossible to miss back in 1976, considering the sheer amount of time it spent at No. 1. “Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)” sat at the top of the Hot 100 chart for a whopping eight consecutive weeks, the longest run enjoyed by an artist since The Beatles hit the chart with “Hey Jude”.

“Afternoon Delight” by Starland Vocal Band from ‘Starland Vocal Band’

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Starland Vocal Band blended together soft rock, country, and folk pop with this iconic little tune. And if you heard it when it dropped, you definitely haven’t forgotten about it. This somewhat controversial track is known for its lyrical innuendo. But the overall song (especially that chorus) is absolutely incredible on a musical level. “Afternoon Delight” by Starland Vocal Band topped the Hot 100 back in 1976 and also reached the Top 30 in numerous other countries.

“Say You Love Me” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Fleetwood Mac’

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Christine McVie is often considered one of the more underrated members of Fleetwood Mac. However, the late great songwriter knew how to pen a hit or two. She wrote the soft rock song “Say You Love Me”, and it was a fast hit in 1976, thanks in part to the band’s young baby boomer fans. “Say You Love Me” peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 chart.

Photo by John Minihan/Hulton Archive/Evening Standard/Getty Images