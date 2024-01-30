The Nostalgia Behind the Meaning of “Cherry Bomb” by John Mellencamp

Before John Cougar Mellencamp (he kept the “Cougar” through the ’80s) recorded Scarecrow, he ordered his band to learn dozens of ’60s classics. Going through the process brought a certain color to the album. Scarecrow spawned hit singles, but more importantly, it held up as a cohesive collection of songs. After touring to promote the record, the band took a break before reconvening at the Belmont Mall Studio in Indiana to record their next album. During the break, Mellencamp gave the band another directive: each member was to learn a new traditional instrument. The result was a new sound on The Lonesome Jubilee. Let’s look at the meaning of “Cherry Bomb” by John Mellencamp.

Well, I lived on the outskirts of town

In an eight-room farmhouse, baby

When my brothers and friends were around

There was always somethin’ doin’

Had me a couple of real nice girlfriends

Stopped by to see me every once in a while

When I think back about those days

All I can do is sit and smile

Traditional Folk and Country Instruments

The Lonesome Jubilee introduced a new direction for Mellencamp. When the band reconvened, guitarist Larry Crane started playing pedal and lap steel, guitarist Mike Wanchic began playing dulcimer and Dobro, bassist Toby Myers took up the banjo, keyboardist John Cascella played accordion and penny whistle, and drummer Kenny Aronoff learned the hammered dulcimer. Fiddler Lisa Germano and background singers Pat Peterson and Crystal Taliefero were added to the fold to create an organic new sound behind Mellencamp.

That’s when a sport was a sport

And groovin’ was groovin’

And dancin’ meant everything

We were young, and we were improvin’

Laughin’ laughin’ with our friends

Holding hands meant somethin’ baby

Outside the club “Cherry Bomb”

Our hearts were really pumpin’

Say yeah, yeah, yeah

Say yeah, yeah, yeah

You Can Get Away With It in a Church Basement

Mellencamp told MTV in 1987, “What 16-year-old kid wouldn’t want to go to the club Cherry Bomb? Just the name of it, the explosion of your hormones going crazy at that period in your life. It’s a fictitious place, but back then, a lot of social functions took place in the basements of churches all across America. Young men and women rubbing up against each other passionately, which was totally acceptable in the basement of that church because they were dancing, but try that behavior in 1966 on the streets, and they’d probably put you in jail.”

The winter days, they last forever

And the weekends went by so quick

Went ridin’ around this little country town

We were goin’ nuts, girl, out in the sticks

One night me, with my big mouth

A couple guys had to put me in my place

When I see those guys these days

We just laugh and say, do you remember when

The Song Has Five Lead Singers

Wanchic, Myers, Peterson, and Taliefero contributed lead vocals. Mellencamp told GQ magazine in 2022 what inspired the move, “I can answer that really simply for you: Sly and the Family Stone. He had all those hit records when I was in junior high, and I love the fact that all the sudden there’s a female voice, then a male voice.”

The Autoharp

When Mellencamp was writing the song, he worked up the earliest demo on an autoharp. As other rockers were leaning into new technology, Mellencamp was stripping it away. As the song was developed, guitarist Crane actually played the folk instrument on the final recording. Crane told The New York Times in 1987, “With John’s music, you work on the emotional essentials. He always insists on an authentic band sound when he’s recording, which has become unusual in this time of endless studio gadgetry. He’s also not willing to sacrifice that band feel for the sake of an idea, or vice versa, so he makes it our responsibility to keep up.”

Seventeen has turned thirty-five

I’m surprised that we’re still livin’

If we’ve done any wrong

I hope that we’re forgiven

Got a few kids of my own

And some days, I still don’t know what to do

I hope that they’re not laughin’ too loud

When they hear me talkin’

Like this to you

Because He Wants To

The music video featured an interracial couple dancing in front of a jukebox. Mellencamp spent years in an interracial band and felt it was important to make a statement about music’s effect on people and the benefits of different kinds of music coming together. As Mellencamp told MTV, “I don’t go out of my way to make interracial videos. I do it because I want to do it. I don’t think that’s going out of my way to do it. Race has been a problem in this country from the beginning, and I don’t like it.” The song hit the top 10, and the video was played in heavy rotation. Mellencamp received hate mail from people who weren’t so open-minded about different races co-mingling.

Everyone looks back at their younger years with different perspectives, and Mellencamp certainly hits on a universal theme with this one. Wistfully remembering how he spent his time “out in the sticks” and when dancing was the most important thing, he hopes his kids aren’t laughing too loud, but we all know they are. And he does, too.

