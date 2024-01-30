Reba McEntire Reunites with Former ‘Reba’ Team for New NBC Sitcom in 2024

Nearly 20 years after her namesake sitcom ended, Reba McEntire is reuniting with her former Reba executive producers Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, and Kevin Abbott, for a new sitcom pilot on NBC in 2024.



In addition to the Reba team, Julie Abbott will also serve as an executive producer of the still-untitled multi-camera show, which will be also written by Kevin Abbott. The comedy is centered around McEntire’s character who inherits her father’s restaurant and unknowingly goes into business with a half-sister she never knew she had.



Before joining The Voice, McEntire starred in the third and final season of the ABC drama Big Sky, along with her real-life boyfriend Rex Linn and guest stars Lyle Lovett and Darius Rucker. The couple also worked together on the 2023 Lifetime thriller Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, which was inspired by the true story of Kim Wheeler, one of the last traveling judges in America, and also starred her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman.



After making her film debut in Tremors in 1990, starring alongside Kevin Bacon, McEntire caught the acting bug and starred in several films, including The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, followed by The Man from Left Field (1993), North (1994), The Little Rascals (1994), Buffalo Girls (1995), Forever Love (1998), Secret of Giving (2001), and One Night at McCool’s (2001), among others. In 2001, McEntire also made her Broadway debut as Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun.

Reba McEntire performs onstage during Revels & Revelations 11 hosted by Bring Change To Mind in support of teen mental health at City Winery on October 09, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By the time McEntire took on Reba, which aired for six seasons from 2001 through 2007, she was already a television veteran. Throughout the years, McEntire has also had a recurring role as hairstylist June Ballard on the comedy Young Sheldon from 2020 through 2022, along with starring on the sitcom Malibu Country, 2012-2013, and the 2021 romantic comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

This year, McEntire is working double duty on NBC when she returns for a second season as a coach on The Voice. The country legend will join fellow Voice coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and newcomers Dan + Shay when season 25 premieres on February 26.



McEntire is also set to sing the national anthem during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. “I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time,” wrote McEntire, who has a long history of singing the national anthem.



In 1974, McEntire got her start singing “The Star Spangled Banner” at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City and sang it through 1984 which helped her land her first recording contract.

