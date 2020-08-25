Let’s pick up on our idea/title from the last issue, “It’s a Momentary Thing.” We’ve seen it through the lenses of Third Person and First Person narratives; now, let’s see how the other two Points of View affect its development. First up, Second Person Narrative. Here’s our development plan:

Sunlight through the branches: It’s a Momentary Thing Your present situation: It’s a Momentary Thing Carpe diem, life and love: It’s a Momentary Thing

Whenever the Second Person pronoun you is the subject of a present tense sentence, it can be dropped to change the grammatical identity of the sentence into a command: “You walk this dappled path alone” becomes “Walk this dappled path alone.”

Moving from one of the four grammatical types to another — statement to question, statement to command, command to question, statement to exclamation — creates a new level of energy. It’s like a modulation from one key center to another. Be on the lookout for chances to ask questions or give commands in your songwriting. It’s particularly easy in Second Person Narrative.

Walk along your dappled paths

While sunlight’s in the trees

The walk you’ve walked so many times before

Feel time slow down on days like this

Beneath the summer leaves

Let every minute be its own reward

It’s a Momentary Thing

In Second Person Narrative, the narrator is attached to you, and should probably remain so. Let’s try the second verse we used in First Person Narrative.

You’ll spend your time in sunlit woods

Pass through fields of green,

The paths you’ll travel soon will know your ways

How you’ll love the choirs of birds

That make the forests ring

Their echos fill your summer, just to fade

It’s a Momentary Thing

Perhaps we might take advantage of one of the fundamental powers of the Second Person narrator: The narrator knows the minds and hearts of every character. Let’s add the second character we saw in our Third Person Narrative version.

Walk these dappled paths with him

While sunlight’s in the trees

A walk you’ve walked so many times before

Time slows down on days like these

Beneath the summer leaves

And every instant is its own reward

It’s a Momentary Thing



You’ll spend your time in sunlit woods,

In fields of gold and green,

Your footsteps marking paths you both have taken

And when your ways diverge for good

His memory still will ring

Echo through the summers till it fades

It’s a Momentary Thing



Then watch the seasons come and go

That endless circling

From early leaves to the dying leaves of Fall

As years slip by you’ll come to know

The gifts that life can bring

Grateful, for you realize it’s all

A Momentary Thing

Verse 1’s focus is the present, but verses 2 and 3 both access future tense, one of the clear advantages of Second Person Narrative. The narrator (but not the you) can see the results of having a departed lover, and what it all means for the you. It’s really fun to bump around in this world, with all its macro and micro possibilities.

OK, back inside the world. Way in.

Direct Address

Direct Address delivers a much more limited world for the narrator than the other Points of View. Things are pretty intimate here. I is addressing you, so the world of the song exists between I and you.

Adjust our development to include both I and you:

Being together: It’s a Momentary Thing No matter how we try: It’s a Momentary Thing Treasure our time, though: It’s a Momentary Thing

Our idea develops differently now, as does the diction, which should be more conversational. One possibility, talking to a departed loved one, reminiscing about times together:

The days we wandered through these trees

Just listening to the birds

Singing as we made our way together

Songs of love, of you and me

Meanings without words

Songs we thought would stay with us forever

Just a Momentary Thing

These woods still feel like coming home

They always feel like you

And the way they’d echo every time you laughed

We did our best to take it slow

Make every hour new

I can’t believe how quickly they all passed, such

A Momentary Thing



So now I walk our paths alone

Memories flooding in

We’re hand in hand, the sunlight’s in your hair

I touch your hand, it lets me know

The gifts that life can bring

Grateful now for all the days we shared

A Momentary Thing

A Momentary Thing

There’s a lot of I in this development, you having departed. But the presence of the pronoun you makes a huge difference. If we substitute either her or him for you, the color and intimacy of the idea change dramatically. So many possibilities in Direct Address.

As we’ve seen over the last two issues, how you develop your idea is intimately connected to what Point of View you choose. So take your time and think a little about each option: “Where will this take me?” Don’t let Point of View just happen, choose carefully – and especially, choose early.

