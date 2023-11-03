The Regretful Meaning Behind Willie Nelson’s 1989 No. 1 “Nothing I Can Do About It Now”

In retrospect, there’s a tendency to want to go back in time and fix some wrongs. Nearly everyone has regrets, and moving on from them, and realizing there’s nothing you can do about them now was the exact sentiment of Willie Nelson‘s 1989 hit.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Meaning

The opening track on Nelson’s 37th album A Horse Called Music in 1989, “Nothing I Can Do About It Now” follows a man haunted by his past regrets. He can still see all the people he’s hurt, like a picture in the back of his mind.

I’ve got a long list of real good reasons

For all the things I’ve done

I’ve got a picture in the back of my mind

Of what I’ve lost and what I’ve won

I’ve survived every situation

Knowing when to freeze and when to run

And regret is just a memory written on my brow

And there’s nothing I can do about it now

I’ve got a wild and a restless spirit

I held my price through every deal

I’ve seen the fire of a woman’s scorned

Turn her heart of gold to steel

Midway into the song, the narrator takes full responsibility for his past mistakes and doesn’t want to cry over it since there’s nothing he can do about it now.

I’ve got the song of the voice inside me

Set to the rhythm of the wheel

And I’ve been dreaming like a child

Since the cradle broke the bow

And there’s nothing I can do about it now

Running through the changes

Going through the stages

Coming round the corners in my life

Leaving doubt to fate

Staying out too late

Waiting for the moon to say good night

And I could cry for the time I’ve wasted

But that’s a waste of time and tears,

And I know just what I’d change

If went back in time somehow

But there’s nothing I can do about it now

[RELATED: 6 Songs You Didn’t Know Willie Nelson Wrote, Made Famous by Other Artists]

The Charts

Written by Beth Nielsen Chapman, “Nothing I Can Do About It Now” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, while A Horse Called Music reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Album chart.

“Nothing I Can Do About It Now” remains the most recent No. 1 Nelson has earned as a solo artist.

More Regrets

Songs of regret have always slipped into Nelson’s catalog throughout the years, including his biggest apologetic hit “Always on My Mind” from 1972.

In 1980, Nelson also sang of more regrets—Pickin’ up hookers instead of my pen / I let the words of my youth fade away—on his cover of Waylon Jennings‘ “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys,” which he took to No. 1. His 2002 song “You Remain” reveals that trying to cover up past regrets is futile: What do you do with old regrets / There’s a box full underneath the bed / Just close enough not to forget.

Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage