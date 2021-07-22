The Rolling Stones Return to America

In September, their No Filter Tour will continue in America with previously scheduled shows, and also new ones; new tix go on sale July 30;

Previously scheduled dates are on sale now.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again,” said Mick Jagger, post-lockdown at last. “And want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!”



After so much loss and sorrow over the last year, it is more joyful than ever to know some great things remain. Remarkably, the Rolling Stones – a great thing which has already lasted much longer than anyone expected – are rolling again. And returning to America.



“We’re back on the road!” said Keith Richards.



Indeed. Starting in St. Louis on September 26, the Stones continue their tour which was cut short by the Pandemic.



Following that show, the band will play rescheduled concerts in Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin.



All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10 AM local time for new shows. A number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. For ticketing information, please visit www.rollingstones.com



Regrettably, previously scheduled dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were unable to be rescheduled. Ticketholders in these markets will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows.



The Stones have also added three new dates. These, along with others already scheduled, each land on a momentous musical day, as signified below. Coincidence? Certainly. Worth even noting? Maybe not, yet here goes.



On October 4, 2021, the 56th birthday of the great songwriter Skip Heller, the Stones will play in Skip’s home state of Pennsylvania with a show at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.



On October 9, 2021, which would have been John Lennon’s 81st birthday, the Stones will play Nashville.



On October 13, 2021, which is Paul Simon’s 80th birthday, the Stones will play for the first time ever at this year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.



On October 17, 2021, which is Eminem’s 49th birthday, the Stones will play L.A.

The Stones’ Official Announcement Video, 2021

On November 6, which would have been Guy Clark’s 80th birthday and Glenn Frey’s 73rd birthday, the Stones will play in Las Vegas.



On November 11, 2021 (11-11), which would have been Mose Allison’s 94th birthday, the band will perform in Atlanta.

And wrapping up on November 20, 2021 – the 79th birthday of Joe Biden, making him the oldest president ever, the Stones will celebrate by playing in Austin, Texas.





The Rolling Stones, 2021, L-R: Ronny Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Charlie Watts

AEG Presents’ Concerts West is the promoter of The Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2021 North American tour. Alliance for Lifetime Income is a nonprofit education organization that educates Americans about the importance of having protected lifetime income.

THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER

USA 2021

September 26, 2021 St. Louis, MO The Dome

September 30, 2021 Charlotte, NC Bank Of America Stadium

October 4, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

October 9, 2021 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

October 13, 2021 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz Festival

October 17, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

October 24, 2021 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29, 2021 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

November 2, 2021 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

November 11, 2021 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15, 2021 Detroit, MI Ford Field

November 20, 2021 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas





#StonesNoFilter