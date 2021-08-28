The Roots Top 10 Songs

The Roots are one of those ubiquitous (numinous?) bands most people have heard of. They have ardent fans (me!) and they have casual fans, many of whom have learned more recently to love the versatile group from their time as the house band on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

But hardcore fans have followed the group since the days of their debut album, Organix. Way back in the 1900s. Since then, fans have followed the band through myriad LPs and secret tracks, remixes, and features. With Black Thought on the mic and Questlove on the skins, the band is as formidable as it gets.

Just for fun, here is one of my favorite rare performances by The Roots (with Dave Matthews):

Of course, The Roots have more than just 10 great songs. But for the sake of the conceit of this article, let’s pretend that these tracks below are enough to understand the greatness that is the fellas from Philadelphia.

10. “Pass The Popcorn” from the 1993 album, Organix

9. “Proceed” from the 1995 album, Do You Want More?!!!??!

8. “What They Do” from the 1996 album, Illadelph Halflife

7. “You Got Me” from the 1999 album, Things Fall Apart

6. “Love Of My Life (feat. Common)” from the 1999 album, The Roots Come Alive

5. “The Seed 2.0” from the 2002 album, Phrenology

4. “Star” from the 2004 album, The Tipping Point

3. “Din Da Da” from the 2004 album, The Tipping Point

2. “Don’t Feel Right” from the 2006 album, Game Theory

1. “Hard Times” live in-studio with John Legend