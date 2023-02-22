Roots Picnic Lineup Features Diddy, Lauryn Hill and Dave Chappelle

The Roots—the legendary hip-hop band featuring Questlove and Black Thought—have announced a star-studded lineup for their annual Roots Picnic.

The 2023 festival, which is slated for June 2-4 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Mann in Fairmount Park, will feature big names like Diddy, Lauryn Hill and even comedian Dave Chappelle.

Diddy will be backed by the Roots while Hill is set to headline the weekend. She will perform her iconic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, in its entirety to honor the album’s 25th anniversary.

Tickets are on sale now.

Also on the bill are Lil Uzi Vert, Black Thought (of The Roots), Eve, Busta Rhymes, DVSN, Little Brother, Ari Lenox, the Isley Brothers, Roy Ayers and more. The event will also feature a podcast stage with live recordings featuring Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, Questlove, Talib Kweli, Angela See and more.

Maverick City, DJ Drama, Saucy Santana, Uncle Waffles, Adam Blackstone with special guests Mary Mary and Coco James, and State Property Reunion with Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks also will appear.

The Roots Picnic was originally launched in 2007. Past performers include Pharrell Williams, the Weekend, Nas, Future, A$AP Rocky, Snoop, the War on Drugs, Vampire Weekend and more.

The festival’s Twitter page shared the news of the announcement on Monday (Feb. 20) and the lineup. “Roots Picnic 2023!!! Presales start tomorrow at 12pm ET. We can’t wait to be with our Picnic family again. THANK YOU!!! Head to http://therootspicnic.com for tickets and more information.”

Black Thought of the Roots has been releasing singles of late, and his next album, Glorious Game, will be with El Michels Affair. The project will drop on April 14. The Roots, who are currently on tour, also have announced a new album End Game. The LP will be the group’s 17th studio album and is set to drop later this year.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images