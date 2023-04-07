The Sentimental Meaning Behind “Forever Young” by Rod Stewart

“Forever Young” is a defining song in Rod Stewart’s expansive catalog. With the singer himself citing it as one of his own favorite songs, “Forever Young” was featured on his 1988 album, Out of Order, and became a top 15 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Though it was released 35 years ago, the song’s meaning still remains.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, we look at the sentimental meaning behind “Forever Young.”

Meaning Behind the Song

Stewart wrote his 1988 hit single with bandmates guitarist Jim Cregan and keyboardist Kevin Savigar. The heart-tugging lyrics such as, Be courageous and be brave / And in my heart you’ll always stay / Forever young, came from a personal place.

Stewart wrote the song with his children in mind, particularly his son Sean Stewart and daughter Kimberly Stewart, who were eight and nine years old at the time, respectively. “I love ‘Forever Young’, because that was a real heartfelt song about my kids,” Stewart explained in a 1995 interview with Mojo magazine. “I suddenly realized I’d missed a good five years of Sean and Kimberly’s life because I was so busy touring all the time.”

The Children

When the song was released Stewart was on his worldwide Out of Order Tour. In 1987, he and his then-partner Kelly Emberg welcomed daughter Ruby Stewart. In 1990, the singer married Rachel Hunter and they had two children, daughter Renee in 1992 and son Liam in 1994. He’s also father to his eldest children, daughter Sarah Streeter, and sons Alastair and Aiden. “With these kids now I don’t make that mistake—I take them on tour with me, so I can watch them grow up,” Stewart continued about the meaning of “Forever Young.” “So that’s another favorite.”

Dylan

“Forever Young” drew enough comparisons to Bob Dylan’s 1973 song of the same name so Stewart sent it to him for approval. The two agreed to give Dylan a songwriting credit and part of the royalties. The song made its way into the hearts of Americans when it was used in a commercial by NBC Sports showcasing highlights from a variety of major sporting events, including the 1988 Summer Olympics, 1988 World Series, and 1988 Super Bowl. “Forever Young” got another heartfelt spin when it was the theme song of a 1999 Pampers commercial featuring animals around the world and their young.

“Forever Young” continues to touch audiences. Stewart sang it as a duet with his daughter, fellow singer Ruby Stewart, during his 2014 appearance at Festival de Viña del Mar in Chile. Kelly Clarkson also covered the song as part of the Kellyoke segment on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images