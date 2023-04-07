7 Best Chorus Pedals of 2023

A chorus pedal may be essential for you if you play rock, metal, and even pop music. If you feel like your sound is lacking depth and texture, consider a chorus pedal, especially if you’re looking to achieve a wavy sounding effect, similar to songs we hear today by Tame Impala and MGMT.

“Message in a Bottle” by the Police and “Come As You Are” by Nirvana are also great examples of a chorus effect. Regardless of who you’re inspired by, the chorus effects pedal is a popular choice amongst many electric guitarists.

Eager to get a new chorus effects pedal? The Boss CE-2W Waza Craft Chorus Effects Pedal is a wonderful pick under $250, or dive into the world of vintage chorus effects pedals with the Boss CE-1 Ensemble.

There are plenty of terrific options out there, read on to see which one is best for you.

Best Chorus Pedals

1. Best Overall Analog Chorus Pedal – Boss CE-2W Waza Craft Chorus Pedal

SPECS:

Type: Analog

Power Source: Batteries required

Weight: 1 lb

The Boss CE-2 is a vintage pick that is more on the pricey side, even in used condition. You don’t have to pay too much for that CE-2 sound though.

This is a reissue of the classic Boss CE-2 chorus effect pedal from 1979. It uses the same analog circuitry and sound but has some modern upgrades you’ll be happy with.

You can switch between the standard CE-2 sound and the CE-1 chorus and vibrato effects easily. The CE-1 mode adds a vibrato effect.

The CE-2W has stereo outputs (not in the original) and a selectable fixed or variable depth control, along with a bypass switch for true or buffered bypass.

It’s a great reissue, and honestly, you might even prefer this one over the original. Users praise this chorus pedal for its dreamy sound. Some say it even takes them back to the ’80s.

2. Best Digital Chorus Pedal Under $100 – Fender Hammertone Chorus Pedal

SPECS:

Type: Digital

Power Source: 9V DC 100mA power supply (sold separately)

Weight: 0.50 lbs

Fender’s Hammertone pedal is the best budget chorus pedal. It’s under $100, but doesn’t lack quality. It can control depth, rate, and chorus! It’s a pretty impressive pedal, you can also dial in subtle shimmers to dramatic choral sweeps.

There are also toggle switches so you can experiment with different modes for chorus type and tone, and a true bypass switch.

It’s warm and rich, and guitarists can’t get enough of it. We give this pedal five stars for value!

3. Best Analog Chorus Pedal for ’90s Rock Fans – Electro-Harmonix Small Clone Analog Chorus Pedal

SPECS:

Type: Analog

Power Source: 9-volt battery or external power supply

Weight: 1 lb

Here’s another great pedal just slightly above $100. Electro Harmonix ought to be proud, this was Kurt Cobain’s chorus pedal of choice. It was used in “Come As You Are” and many of our favorite Nirvana songs.

It’s been a must-have analog chorus for over 20 years now, and for good reason. The Small Clone has a simple design, with a rate knob. It also has a true bypass to ensure it doesn’t affect your tone when you’re not using it.

You’ll love this little pedal, it’s pretty small but super durable. Exactly what a busy musician needs.

Users are giving this pedal lots of praise for its ease of use and of course, love using it to channel their inner Kurt Cobain.

4. Best for Aesthetic & Unique Sound-Shaping Walrus Audio Julia V2 Analog Chorus/Vibrato Pedal

SPECS:

Type: Analog

Power Source: 9V DC power supply required (sold separately)

Weight: n/a

The Walrus Audio Julia Analog Chorus + Vibrato pedal is everything you could want in a chorus pedal. The pedal has a wide range of chorus and vibrato effects and produces a warm and organic sound.

It has a lot of controls — 2 footswitches for controlling bypass and one for switching between chorus and vibrato modes.

There are also 4 knobs for rate, depth, lag, and D-C-V. Lag is nice, you can set the delay time that the LFO effect modulates from. The D-C-V knobs let you blend between dry chorus and vibrato signals.

Overall, this pedal is a must for anyone looking for unique sound-shaping. Users love this pedal for its cool design and lag knob.

5. A Top-Seller Everyone Needs in Their Rig- MXR M234 Analog Chorus Pedal

SPECS:

Type: Analog

Power Source: 9V DC power supply (sold separately)

Weight: 0.84 lbs

The MXR M-234 is a favorite amongst guitarists looking to control their rate, level, and depth. Sweetwater says this is the pedal to go from subtle shimmer to dizzying swirl and everything in between.

The analog chorus pedal has high and low frequency cut knobs and input, mono out, and thru jacks. And don’t let the weight fool you.

It’s a sturdy pedal ready for gigs. Guitarists say it’s a versatile pedal and even people who don’t consider themselves pedal junkies love it.

6. A Great Budget Pedal – JHS 3 Series Chorus Pedal

SPECS:

Type: Digital

Power Source: 9V DC power supply

Weight: n/a

We found another quality pedal under $100. This JHS pedal has 3 knob controls — volume, rate, and depth controls. You’ve got all you need to dial in your favorite chorus sound.

You’ll be able to get a clean tone, a swirling chorus, and a little bit of everything in between.

The pedal also has a true bypass design and a rugged construction so it’ll have a long life on your rig. It can also be used with bass guitars and keyboards, so get creative with this pedal.

Many guitar players say it’s the best chorus pedal and some say it sounds expensive. JHS doesn’t lack quality, so if you’re on a tight budget, consider this digital pedal.

7. A Fun Pedal With Downloadable Presets – TC Electronic Corona Chorus Pedal

SPECS:

Type: Stereo Chorus

Power Source: Standard 9V DC power supply

Weight: 0.66 lbs

The TC Electronic Corona pedal has controls for speed, depth, tone, and FX level, and has TonePrint technology, which gives you access to unique custom-designed presets from guitarists. Pick from a wide range of chorus sounds (accessed via USB).

True Bypass preserves your tone and ToneLock protects your presets. If you want something versatile that you’ll be tweaking with for endless fun, you have to get the Corona a try. Guitarists say it’s the only chorus pedal you need and praise it for its subtleness.

Best Chorus Pedals Buyer’s Guide

Here are some things to consider before purchasing your new effects pedal. Similar to most gear, sound quality, controls and features, size, durability, brand, and the price will all play huge roles.

Sound

A quality chorus pedal will create a rich sound with a natural tone. Each one is a little different, so seek reviews, manufacturer specs, and YouTube videos for sound.

Controls

Controls are everything, and we’ll dive into this more in our FAQs, but make sure your pedal has the features you want. If you want to be able to control depth and mix, make sure your pedal checks every box.

Size

Pedals come in all different sizes. Make sure you have a compact pedal if you are limited on space when it comes to your pedalboard.

Durability/Brand

Some brands have been making pedals for decades. 3 brands you can’t go wrong with are Boss, Walrus, and MXR. There’s a reason why some of the best guitarists in the world trust their pedals.

Price

Pedals can range from $80 to a few hundred dollars. It’ll vary on brand, year, model, and features mostly. The most important thing is to get the features you want within your budget. We’ll be sure to include pedals for everyone.

Best Chorus Pedals Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a Chorus Pedal?

An effects pedal is used for creating a very unique, rich, and shimmering sound by splitting the signal into multiple paths, modulating the pitch, and then blending both paths together. Some describe it as futuristic, wavy, or wobbly.

What Features Should I Look For in a Chorus Pedal?

You want to be familiar with common controls on a chorus pedal so you know exactly which pedal you’ll like. Common controls are rate and depth controls, mix, tone, level, mode/shape, and tap tempo.

Rate

The rate controls the speed the chorus effect modulates the pitch of the signal.

Depth

Depth refers to the intensity of the chorus effect. Many chorus pedals will have a depth knob. If you can find a pedal with rate and depth controls, it’s a good chorus pedal for sure.

Mix

Mix controls the unaffected signal and the chorused signal. If you want to increase the amount of chorus, increase the mix.

Tone

Tone control lets you adjust the overall tone of the effect pedal. Brighten or darken the sound.

Level

Level is all about the output level. Increase the level for boosting the guitar signal.

Mode/Shape

Mode refers to different shapes for the modulation waveform. Vibrato is a popular effect that modulates pitch without adding delay.

Tap Tempo

Here’s a neat feature. If your pedal has this control, you can sync the modulation speed to the tempo of your playing. With that being said, your effects pedal may not have all of these features. Some are pretty straightforward, and some have more features.

Digital Versus Analog Chorus Pedals: Is One Better?

In terms of quality, they’re both great. They do differentiate by sound — analog pedals are a bit more warm compared to digital pedals. It all depends on what you like though. Are you a fan of a natural sound? You’ll likely prefer analog pedals.

It’s worth giving both a shot if you can. Digital pedals are known for being more clear and accurate. This might be your cup of tea!

Although, one isn’t “better” than the other, but one will be better for getting a very specific sound.

Verdict

Not sure which pedal is for you? We highly recommend the Boss CE-2W Waza Craft Chorus Pedal. It’ll be a dream come true if you love ’80s music and even today’s dreamy indie rock.

If you’re in a pinch and need a pedal under $100, Fender’s and JHS’ pedals will give you a warm and rich tone with plenty of controls for getting your desired tone.

