Top 11 Rod Stewart Songs

Forever rooted in classic rock from his days in the Jeff Beck Group in the late ’60s to joining Faces, formerly Small Faces, with bandmate Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart has still managed to criss-cross genres in his nearly 60-year career.

Stewart took on the more folk-driven 1971 Crazy Horse ballad “I Don’t Want to Talk About It,” and the Sutherland Brothers’ 1972 song “Sailing,” which he turned into a hit in 1975, featured on his sixth record Atlantic Crossing, the first album he recorded in the U.S.

By the 1980s, Stewart was leaving a bigger mark in pop, revisiting “Stay With Me,” a song he recorded a decade earlier with Faces, and more hits through the end of the decade with “Forever Young” and the Isley Brothers-penned “This Old Heart of Mine.”

Take a listen to 11 of Stewart’s songs, released in the 1970s and ’80s, that left a more lasting mark on his career.

“Mandolin Wind” (1971)

“Maggie May” (1971)

“You Wear It Well” (1972)

“Sailing” (1975)

“You’re In My Heart” (1977)

“Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” (1978)

“Young Turks” (1981)

“Stay With Me” (1982)

“Forever Young” (1988)

“This Old Heart of Mine” with Ronald Isley (1989)

“Downtown Train” (1989)

Photo by Denise Truscello / Caesars Entertainment/Live Nation