The Sexual Innuendos Behind Lady Gaga’s No. 1 Hit “Poker Face”

Before The Fame, Lady Gaga was schlepping her keyboard up and down stairs to her walk-up apartment, playing Lower Manhattan venues and dive bars in New York City, all while writing songs for other artists as a songwriter at Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Credited by her real name, Stefani Germanotta, Gaga penned songs for everyone from Britney Spears, New Kids on the Block, and the Pussycat Dolls before releasing her 2008 debut.

The Fame gave Gaga all the celebrity and brought her out as a songwriter with her first single “Just Dance” hitting No. 1, followed by the next chart-topper “Poker Face.” The robotic, synth-pop hit fixated on naughtier gambles and other sexual innuendos.

Bisexuality

Written by Gaga herself and longtime collaborator, producer RedOne, “Poker Face” was a song about Gaga’s “rock ‘n’ roll boyfriends” and was inspired by her past sexual experiences as well as her bisexuality. In the lyrics, Gaga sings about being with a man while fantasizing about a woman, hence the man needs to read her “Poker Face.”

“You know this song is actually about when I was making love to this guy that I was dating a long time ago,” said Gaga during a London show in 2013, talking about the meaning of the song. “I was thinking about chicks every time we had sex. And I just didn’t want him to figure it out because I felt so bad. But I don’t anymore because I wrote a song about it.”

Can’t read my, can’t read my

No, he can’t read my poker face

(She’s got me like nobody)

Sex and Gambling

“Poker Face” mixes sexual and gambling metaphors and innuendos throughout the lyrics.

I wanna roll with him, a hard pair we will be

A little gamblin’ is fun when you’re with me

Russian roulette is not the same without a gun

And baby, when it’s love, if it’s not rough, it isn’t fun, fun

I won’t tell you that I love you

Kiss or hug you

‘Cause I’m bluffin’ with my muffin

I’m not lyin’, I’m just stunnin’ with my love-glue-gunnin’

Just like a chick in the casino

Take your bank before I pay you out

I promise this, promise this

Check this hand ’cause I’m marvelous

A Winning Hand

Released on Sept. 23, 2008, “Poker Face” topped the charts in 20 countries and was the best-selling single of 2009 worldwide, the song is one of the best-selling singles of all time with more than 14 million copies sold. “Poker Face” was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2015 and earned Lady Gaga one of two of her first Grammy Awards—she also picked up Best Electronic/Sance Album for The Fame—for Best Dance Recording in 2010.