Ayron Jones Announces New Single, “Filthy”

You’d be hard-pressed to come up with a name other than Ayron Jones’ when considering the biggest up-and-coming rockers on the planet.

The shredding six-string player has made quite the name for himself since releasing his LP, Child of the State, in 2021. He’s opened for the Rolling Stones several times already, but that’s not all. He’s toured the globe and earned millions of streams for singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”

(American Songwriter also went behind the song and talked with Jones about another of his latest singles, “Supercharged,” which you can check out HERE.)

Well, now, Jones is adding a new song to the mix. That’s right, Jones announced on Monday (August 22) that he’s set to release a new track, “Filthy,” on Friday (August 26). And today (August 23) is his birthday. Double celebration!

“This has been a long time coming.” wrote Jones on Twitter, hyping the upcoming release. “I am SO STOKED to finally announce that new music is coming!! “Filthy” comes out Friday 8/26.”

This has been a long time coming. I am SO STOKED to finally announce that new music is coming!! “Filthy” comes out Friday 8/26 🔥🌹 pic.twitter.com/azAxTRUoAh — Ayron Jones (@AyronJonesMusic) August 22, 2022

In our previous conversation with Jones, the rocker opened up about new music and his at times-troubled past, including stories about his mother abandoning him at a young age.

“Those abandonment issues really shaped my life,” Jones told American Songwriter. “It’s hard to explain when something like that happens to you at such a young age. You don’t know what you’re going through.”

Jones, whose mother was 19 when he was born, grew up without his father and made money in often nefarious ways. His mother struggled with drug addiction. Later, an auntie took Jones in to live with her family. It was there that he discovered the power of music. He remembers hearing stories of him at three years old, glued to the television, watching James Brown, and getting his “toddler boogie on.” He went to church regularly and heard the music there. His auntie’s husband was also a musician, a touring percussionist. He served as the father figure in Jones’ life and demonstrated what a career in song could offer.

“I looked up to him,” Jones says, “as a young man who didn’t have a father in my life.”

So, for all these reasons and more, check out the new song from Jones on Friday. It’s sure to be a hit.