Old Lady Gaga Tweet Resurfaces Amid Alleged New Fortnite Feature

Fortnite is going Gaga. The battle royale video game is introducing a new Rhythm Mode called Festival, and tapping Lady Gaga‘s 2008 hit “Poker Face” for the platform. Amid this new feature, an old Gaga tweet has resurfaced from 2019, where she asked succinctly, “What’s fortnight.”

What’s fortnight — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 15, 2019

You and us both, Gaga. Jokes aside, the new feature will also tap Linkin Park and various other artists. The news came from a leak of the new mode, which is set to release on December 9, though official confirmation will most likely come from Epic Games soon. Fortnite is currently in its OG Season, and the limited run of Festival should drop a week after OG ends, according to a report from GameRant.

Additional artists added to the lineup are Alice Cooper and Toto. The goal of the Festival mode is to allow players to use instruments, such as vocals, drums, guitar, and bass, to create immersive musical experiences. Although the lineup hasn’t been confirmed yet, the proposed artists and songs included are Lady Gaga with “Poker Face,” Toto’s “Africa,” Linkin Park’s “Numb,” Alice Cooper’s “Poison,” and Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder.”

Additionally, Billboard released chart data of the Top Artist from every year since 2009, posting the list on X. Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift appeared three times, but Lady Gaga took home the coveted award in 2010, which was a good year for her overall. Not to wax poetic, but that September she wore the Meat Dress™️ to the MTV Video Music Awards, which will forever live rent-free in the minds of Gaga’s Little Monsters.

Gaga released The Fame in 2008, followed by Born This Way in 2011. In between, she won the American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist.”Just Dance” and “Paparazzi” won the ASCAP Pop Music Award for Most Performed Songs, Gaga also won a BET Award for her video collaboration with Beyoncé on “Telephone,” and a Billboard Live Music Award for The Monster Ball Tour. Furthermore, she captured two Grammy Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Album for The Fame and Best Dance Recording for “Poker Face” along with a whopping 8 awards at the MTV Video Music Awards.