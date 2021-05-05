Los Lobos Pay Tribute to Los Angeles With Forthcoming ‘Native Sons’ Album

With their forthcoming New West debut, prolific musical group Los Lobos readies a new collection titled Native Sons, a cross-section of Los Angeles’ rich musical history, with 13 tracks of mostly covers of such fellow LA-grown artists as Beach Boys, WAR, Thee Midniters, Buffalo Springfield, Jackson Browne, and The Blasters. The record will also contain an all-new original with the title cut.

“I played it for a friend and his first response was that it’s a party record—which sounds right to me,” singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist David Hidalgo says in a press statement. Keyboardist Steve Berlin adds, “I couldn’t say there’s a common thread for all these artists, but in a way that’s exactly what makes L.A. great. You’ve got R&B and punk rock and rock-and-roll and folk, and somehow it exists together in this one weird city that we all call home.”

The group has also released two new songs Wednesday (May 5—covers of Thee Midniters’ “Love Special Delivery” and The Beach Boys’ “Sail On, Sailor.” Native Sons (out July 30) will see a wide digital release, as well as double LP vinyls in a gatefold sleeve. A separate Coke bottle clear vinyl edition (limited to 4,000 copies) and a brown vinyl edition (1,000 copies) will also become available. Pre-orders are now open.

Tonight, Los Lobos will host a Cinco de Mayo live stream event with Mandolin, kicking off at 9 p.m. EST.

Check out the track list below: